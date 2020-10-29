October is prepaid season, with several money-saving deals now on offer from a range of providers, including Woolworths Mobile, Vodafone, Amaysim and Boost Mobile. If you’ve been thinking about changing providers, or simply testing the waters of a different telco with a bulk amount of data at a low price, now appears to be a great time.

You’ll find some great SIM-only prepaid plans in this article from a range of providers, including any extras and bonuses. All of these deals are for the first recharge only, and are largely introductory offers, with recharges not being included in any discounts.

Woolworths Mobile prepaid deals

Woolworths Mobile is currently halving the price of three of its prepaid plans, giving you up to 42GB for only $20. Operating on the Telstra network, Woolworths Mobile prepaid plans also come with a 200GB data bank, which can store any unused data provided you continue to recharge before your plan runs out every month. Customers can also enjoy 10% off their Woolworths grocery bills every month (up to $50) if signed up for both a Woolworths Mobile plan and Woolworths Rewards. You can find all of the applicable deals in the table below. These deals will be wrapping up on November 3, and the discount only applies on the initial purchase, terms apply.

The following table shows selected published Woolworths Mobile prepaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Amaysim prepaid deals

Amaysim is currently running four deals across its prepaid plan selection, including a massive 55GB for $18 in the first month, and a whopping 155GB for $200 over a year. Operating on the Optus network, Amaysim doesn’t typically throw in any big bonuses and extras, but these plans offer some tremendous value. Plans renew automatically every 28 days (excluding long expiry plans), although keep in mind that this discount only applies for the initial payment and you’ll pay full price for recharges. See below for the Amaysim plans on sale.

The following table shows selected published Amaysim prepaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Advertisement

Boost Mobile prepaid deals

Boost Mobile is offering one of its largest prepaid plans this month with a discount. Right now you can get 100GB for $180, saving you $20 on a 12-month SIM. Operating on the Telstra network, Boost Mobile offers data-free Apple Music streaming on top of this deal, with this plan effectively costing around $15 for 8GB per month – except you get the data in bulk from day one! See below for the applicable deal. This deal ends on November 9.

If you’re looking for a 28-day plan, Boost Mobile is currently offering a bonus 15GB of data on your first three recharges on its $30, $40, $50, and $70 options. This deal expires November 23, and all recharges must be made by January 31, 2020.

The following table shows a selection of published Boost Mobile prepaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Vodafone prepaid deals

Vodafone has discounts across all three of its Combo Plus prepaid plans this month, bringing prices down drastically for your first month on a plan. Operating on the Vodafone network, the most data you’ll get on sale is 60GB for $20 on the initial purchase – although, keep in mind 30GB of that data comes from being signed up for automatic recharges, and that terms apply. Being a Vodafone customer also allows you to bank up to 200GB of unused data, which you can access at any time, provided you continue to renew your plan before expiry. See below for applicable plans. These offers end on November 23.

The following table shows selected published Vodafone prepaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

More on prepaid plans

These deals might offer some tremendous value, but don’t see them as the be-all and end-all. You might find some better value somewhere else, or you might find a provider that works better in line with your needs. You can compare plans using our comparison tool, or alternatively, you can check out a selection of prepaid plans in the table below.

More articles on prepaid plans: