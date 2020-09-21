OPPO launches online accessories store in Australia

Advertisement

OPPO has become a head-turning phone company, breaking into the smartphone game effectively with a brilliant range of devices, but the manufacturer’s presence is still being rolled out across the world. Today, we’ve seen a little bit more of that roll out, with OPPO launching a new Australian online store where you can pick up heaps of phone accessories and even some wearables.

What is the OPPO online store?

The OPPO online store stocks OPPO-focused accessories and wearables, including phone cases for specific phones, portable batteries and headphones. It’s just opened in Australia, and you can order things straight to your door for delivery. The full range of the OPPO online store includes:

Six charging accessories, including two wall chargers, two car chargers, and two power banks

Four cables and adaptors, including two micro USB cables, one USB-C cable and one USB-C to micro USB adaptor

20 cases and protection accessories with a wide range of colours, materials and screen protectors (note that not all cases and screen protectors will fit all phones, and you’ll need one shaped for your specific model)

Four audio accessories, including one headphone jack pair of earbuds, one USB-C pair of earbuds, and two pairs of wireless earphones

You can purchase all of the above accessories now at OPPO’s online store. If you’re looking for a new OPPO phone on a plan, find more info below.

Love OPPO’s accessories? You’ll love OPPO’s phones

OPPO has a great range of phones out in 2020: from the stunning flagship Find X2 Pro to the affordable A91, there’s a terrific range of devices available for people looking at all price points.

OPPO was the recipient of Canstar Blue’s Most Satisfied Customers Award in 2020, continuing a three-year winning streak and recording five stars across all of our categories, including usability, durability/longevity, battery life, value for money, appearance and style, camera quality and speed.

