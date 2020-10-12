Advertisement

In the lead-up to Amazon Prime Day – which begins October 13 in Australia, through to October 14 – several big things have gone on sale, with tech deals leading the charge.

One of the big brands offering some discounts on Amazon is OPPO, with several of its affordable handsets now 20% off. There’s free delivery with all these products, although signing up with Amazon Prime will get you expedited delivery.

These prices are too good to not be relative to the Amazon Prime Day deals, although there’s no mention yet of when the offers will be wrapping up.

How can I get these deals?

You can get these deals by buying any of the following phones through the OPPO Store on Amazon:

OPPO A52 Stream White: $299 $245.02 (18% off)

$245.02 (18% off) OPPO A52 Twilight Black: $299 $245.02 (18% off)

$245.02 (18% off) OPPO A91 Lightening Black: $499 $396.87 (20% off)

$396.87 (20% off) OPPO Find X2 Lite Moonlight Black: $749 $647 (14% off)

$647 (14% off) OPPO Find X2 Lite Pearl White: $749 $647 (14% off)

Free delivery is coupled to each of these handsets, although delivery times may vary.

If you’re considering any of these phones, you should probably pick up a new SIM-only phone plan as well. Buying a new phone is the perfect time to scout out the best data deals being offered by Australia’s massive variety of telcos, with data offerings and bonuses always changing. We’ve prepared a selection of big data and budget plans for you in the table below.

Postpaid Phone Plans

Prepaid Phone Plans Here is a selection of postpaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database with a minimum of 10GB of data, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a wide range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners. Here is a selection of prepaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database with a minimum of 10GB of data, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a wide range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners.

Should I get an OPPO phone?

OPPO offers some tremendous value on the phones it provides, which you can probably see above with the base prices of some of the A line phones. The A series is intended to be affordable, budget handsets with impressive specifications, whereas the Find X2 Lite is one of the brand’s flagship smartphones, albeit an affordable model. We’ve reviewed the Find X2 Lite and found it to be a well-rounded device, and we’ve also taken a look at the specifications and features of the OPPO A52.

This year, OPPO took home Canstar Blue’s Most Satisfied Customers award for smartphones. OPPO was a top scorer in all assessed categories, definitely making the brand worth considering for your next handset. If affordable phones and plans are your style, we’ve got more content for you below.

