If you’ve been looking to pick up a high-end smartphone for a mid-range price, now’s the time to jump on an Optus plan. EOFY is still a month away, but the telco is celebrating early with some massive price cuts on in-demand devices from Apple, Samsung, Huawei and Google (including 5G-ready phones).

Right now, you can save up to $851 on premium smartphones, including iPhones and the Galaxy S10 5G. Price cuts are available for the following devices:

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G (256GB): save $851

save $851 Apple iPhone XS (64GB): save $656

save $656 Huawei P30 Pro: save $590

save $590 Huawei P30: save $549

save $549 Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB): save $501

save $501 Samsung Galaxy A90 5G: save $180

To save hundreds on a new device, simply pick up your choice of phone on a 24 or 36-month Optus device payment plan. Pair your phone with any of Optus’ month-to-month postpaid SIM-only plans, and your discount will be applied each month.

Stay with Optus for the full 24 or 36-month payment period, and you’ll score hundreds off your new phone. However, keep in mind that if you cancel your Optus service early, you’ll need to pay off the full remaining balance of your device, and will lose any further discounts.

Optus’ SIM-only plans start at $39 per month for 10GB of data, up to $119 for 500GB. All plans include unlimited standard national talk and text and data pooling, and Medium, Large, and Extra Large plans also include free Optus Sport and a 12-month Apple Music trial.

The following table shows all published Optus postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Optus phone plans compared

To give you an idea of how Optus compares to the competition, we’ve pitted the telco against other providers offering the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and Apple iPhone XS. Below is a selection of comparable plans for each device, all on 24-month plans.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G plans

The following table shows a selection of 24-month 256GB Samsung Galaxy S10 5G plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Apple iPhone XS plans

The following table shows a selection of 24-month 64GB iPhone XS plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.