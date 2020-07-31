Your 2020 travel plans may be postponed, but Optus has a great limited-time promo if you’re looking to snatch up some extra Flybuys points.

Optus is offering some huge bonus Flybuys points with mobile SIM cards, home broadband plans, 4G home internet plans and iPads, tablets and smart watches. On top of standard offer points, Optus is also throwing in bonus points to help pad out your Flybuys balance.

This offer is open to existing and new Optus customers, but you’ll have to be quick! This deal flies away on August 2, 2020.

How can I get bonus Fly Buys points?

You can get this deal by signing up to included Optus SIM only, mobile phone, home internet, iPad, tablet or smart watch plans. You’ll get bonus points with eligible plans and purchases in these categories. You will get standard points after the initial purchase, and later additional bonus points if you stay connected to your plan for three months. Here are some highlights:

Postpaid SIM cards

Small Optus Choice: $39 for 10GB/mth – 6000 Standard Points + 3000 Bonus Points

$39 for 10GB/mth – 6000 Standard Points + 3000 Bonus Points Medium Optus Choice: $49 for 60GB/mth – 15,000 Standard Points + 7,500 Bonus Points

$49 for 60GB/mth – 15,000 Standard Points + 7,500 Bonus Points Large Optus Choice: $59 for 100GB/mth – 20,000 Standard Points + 10,000 Bonus Points

$59 for 100GB/mth – 20,000 Standard Points + 10,000 Bonus Points Extra Large Optus Choice: $79 for 120GB/mth – 25,000 Standard Points + 12,500 Bonus Points

$79 for 120GB/mth – 25,000 Standard Points + 12,500 Bonus Points Optus One: $119 for 500GB/mth – 40,000 Standard Points + 20,000 Bonus Points

NBN plans (New services only)

Internet Everyday: $75 per month (Min. cost $426) – 25,000 Bonus Points

$75 per month (Min. cost $426) – 25,000 Bonus Points Internet Entertainer: $90 per month (Min. cost $441) – 30,000 Bonus Points

Bonus Points are the same across NBN 50 and NBN 100 choices

4G Home Internet

200GB Home Internet (24 month contract): $65 per month – 15,000 Bonus Points

$65 per month – 15,000 Bonus Points 500GB Home Internet (24 month contract): $75 per month – 25,000 Bonus Points

$75 per month – 25,000 Bonus Points 200GB Home Internet (month-to-month): $65 per month + $216 modem – 10,000 Bonus Points

$65 per month + $216 modem – 10,000 Bonus Points 500GB Home Internet (month-to-month): $75 per month + $216 modem – 20,000 Bonus Points

These offers expire on August 2. To be eligible for the Bonus Points, you need to stay connected for three months. You’ll be issued Bonus Points upon the end of those three months. Standard points will be issued upon initial purchase.

What is Flybuys?

Flybuys is a loyalty system that works in conjunction with some of Australia’s biggest retailers. You can earn Flybuys at places like Coles, Kmart, Target, Adidas and Medibank, with points awarded for purchasing eligible products and services.

You can redeem points on things like getaways, technology, and home essentials with Flybuys, saving you potentially hundreds of dollars.

Advertisement

Like Flybuys? Here are some other great loyalty systems

Telstra Plus Rewards

Telstra offers a great loyalty system for mobile and internet customers, and it’s completely free to join. For every (eligible) $1 spent with Telstra, Telstra Plus members will get ten Telstra Plus Points. These points can be used to apply discounts to purchases on devices, accessories or even some services with Telstra. If you’re interested in any Telstra’s postpaid SIM plans, see the below table.

The following table shows selected published Telstra postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products from a referral partner.

Woolworths Mobile and Woolworths Rewards

If you go with Woolworths Mobile for your mobile phone plan, you’ll be able to snatch up 10% of a monthly shop at Woolworths supermarkets (up to $50). Buy any mobile plan from Woolworths Mobile, sign up for the Woolworths Rewards loyalty program, and you’ll be entitled to this deal. See the table below.

The following table shows selected published Woolworths Mobile postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.