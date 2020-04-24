While it’s a little low-key compared to previous iPhone launches, the new iPhone SE is finally here – and available to buy on plans from Optus from Friday, 24 April.

If you’d like to avoid paying $750+ upfront for the new SE range, picking up your phone on a telco plan is an affordable alternative. Optus will stock all three SE storage sizes, and is offering device payment periods of 12, 24, or 36 months. Pick your payment term, combine your phone with any of Optus’ SIM-only and month-to-month postpaid plans, and you’re all set.

Optus iPhone SE plans

Optus will offer the 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB iPhone SE on payment options of 12, 24, and 36 months. Your phone will cost the same in total on all three payment periods, but the longer your term, the less you’ll pay per month.

We’ve listed all the monthly repayments for each model and payment period below, as well as provided full plan details for each SE size on a 24-month Optus plan.

Optus iPhone SE 64GB plans and prices

Phone payment prices for the 64GB iPhone SE:

12 months: $62.40 per month (total cost $748.80)

$62.40 per month (total cost $748.80) 24 months: $31.20 per month (total cost $748.80)

$31.20 per month (total cost $748.80) 36 months: $20.80 per month (total cost $748.80)

Optus iPhone SE 64GB plans and prices

Phone payment prices for the 64GB iPhone SE:

Optus iPhone SE 128GB plans and prices

Phone payment prices for the 128GB iPhone 11:

12 months: $69.06 per month (total cost $828.72)

$69.06 per month (total cost $828.72) 24 months: $34.53 per month (total cost $828.72)

$34.53 per month (total cost $828.72) 36 months: $23.02 per month (total cost $828.72)

Optus iPhone SE 128GB plans and prices

Phone payment prices for the 128GB iPhone 11:

Optus iPhone SE 256GB plans and prices

Phone payment prices for the 256GB iPhone SE:

12 months: $83.22 per month (total cost $998.64)

$83.22 per month (total cost $998.64) 24 months: $41.61 per month (total cost $998.64)

$41.61 per month (total cost $998.64) 36 months: $27.74 per month (total cost $998.64)

Optus iPhone SE 256GB plans and prices

Phone payment prices for the 256GB iPhone SE:

More iPhone SE plans, prices, and deals

Optus plan features

Optus separates its phone payments from its mobile plans, so you’re not locked in to a single data or price point for the duration of your repayments. You’re free to swap between Optus plans each month, or build your own customised plan with your choice of data and international inclusions. Keep in mind that while switching plans is free, if you cancel your Optus mobile service you’ll need to pay out the remaining balance of your iPhone.

Optus plans begin at $39 per month for 10GB of data, plus unlimited standard national talk and text, up to $79 per month for 150GB. Medium, Large, and Extra Large plans include a free subscription to Apple Music (terms and conditions apply), as well as data-free access to Optus Sport. These three plans also include unlimited standard international talk and text to 35 selected destinations, plus roaming data on Large and Extra Large options.

Here’s a snapshot of Optus’ postpaid phone plans to give you an idea of which plan price and inclusions could be the right option for you (these prices do not include device payments).

Plan Price Inclusions $39 Small Choice Plan $39 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 10GB data $49 Medium Choice Plan $49 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 60GB data $59 Large Choice Plan $59 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 100GB data $79 Extra Large Choice Plan $79 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 120GB data

iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max plans

Want the best of the best when it comes to iPhone? Apple’s flagship iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max range is still available – click below to compare plans and prices.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone SE: features at a glance