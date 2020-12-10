Phone deal: save $648 on Optus’ 500GB mobile plan

If you’re a data lover, Optus has a deal going right now that you simply cannot ignore. For a limited time, you can get the premium Optus One postpaid plan for only $65 per month for your first year, marked down from $119 per month – that’s a massive $648 saving.

This deal comes with a massive 500GB of data per month, as well as unlimited standard national talk and text and other extras such as unlimited international calls to 35 countries, up to 10GB roaming data while overseas and bonus Optus Sport and Fitness streaming.

Be quick though! You’ll need to sign up before December 21 to get this deal. After you sign up, your first 12 months will be charged at the discounted $65 monthly price. As this plan is month-to-month, you can leave the Optus One plan at any time, but be aware that after 12 months it will revert back to its normal price. See below for the plan, along with other Optus postpaid plans.

The following table shows selected published Optus postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Advertisement

Should I get an Optus plan?

As one of Australia’s largest providers, Optus has a lot to offer, on top of owning its own network. Huge savings like this, 5G network access, and Optus Sport and Fitness (not available on the Small plan) are all things that you can expect from an Optus plan, along with data sharing with other eligible Optus plans on your account.

If you’d like to compare Optus to the rest of the postpaid market, you can check out some selections in the table below.