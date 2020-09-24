If you’ve been after a nice new Android device, Optus has a couple great deals on the OPPO Find X2 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A71 5G. The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has also been dropped, if you’re interested in a folding phone.

From now until the offer is withdrawn, you can get $100.12 off the 5G-capable OPPO Find X2 Lite, bringing the price down to $648.72 from $748.80. The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G has also been discounted, and is now $720, with $178.56 marked off the price. If you want something a little more flashy, Optus has dropped the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip — with it now priced at $1,998.72, down from $2,198.88, with $200 taken off total price.

These phones are great for different reasons. If you’re after a cheap phone with 5G compatibility, then the OPPO Find X2 Lite is a great option as a reliable phone with a lot to offer. The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is another affordable way to get onboard with 5G, which is part of Samsung’s more affordable range of Galaxy A series phones. The Galaxy Z Flip on the other hand is great if you’re looking for a folding smart phone, though it is still quite expensive.

The Galaxy Z Flip price drop isn’t a sale, with the price staying the same going forward, however both the OPPO Find X2 Lite and the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G deals are only valid until withdrawn.

How can I get these offers?

These discounts are applied to the device cost over 24 or 36-month payment period, so you’re free to bundle with your choice of Optus postpaid plan.

OPPO Find X2 Lite – Save $100.08 off RRP $748.80

The OPPO Find X2 Lite is a more than capable phone, with a decent selection of cameras on the back (48MP wide, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP and 2MP depth) and a great selfie camera (32MP wide). The phone is a budget model of the OPPO Find X2 Pro, which is about twice the cost. Despite this, the Lite is still a brilliant phone at 6.4 inches with a 84.3% screen-to-body ratio. It comes with a Adreno 620 GPU and a Snapdragon 765G CPU, with Ia 4,025mAh battery. The phone is available from Optus in Pearl White and Obsidian Black, with 128GB of storage capacity.

For the OPPO Find X2 Lite, you’ll need to sign up for either a 24 month or a 36 month plan, as the discount is not available on the 12 month plan, terms apply. Pricing for the Find X2 Lite is as follows:

24 months

$27.03/mth OPPO Find X2 Lite + $39/mth Small Optus Choice Plan = $66.03/mth, $1,584.72 in total over 24 months

$27.03/mth OPPO Find X2 Lite + $49/mth Medium Optus Choice Plan = $76.03/mth, $1,824.72 in total over 24 months

$27.03/mth OPPO Find X2 Lite + $59/mth Large Optus Choice Plan = $86.03/mth, $2,064.72 in total over 24 months

$27.03/mth OPPO Find X2 Lite + $79/mth Extra Large Optus Choice Plan = $106.03/mth, $2,544.72 in total over 24 months

36 months

$18.02/mth OPPO Find X2 Lite + $39/mth Small Optus Choice Plan = $57.02/mth, $2,052.72 in total over 36 months

$18.02/mth OPPO Find X2 Lite + $49/mth Medium Optus Choice Plan = $67.02/mth, $2,412.72 in total over 36 months

$18.02/mth OPPO Find X2 Lite + $59/mth Large Optus Choice Plan = $77.02/mth, $2,772.72 in total over 36 months

$18.02/mth OPPO Find X2 Lite + $79/mth Extra Large Optus Choice Plan = $97.02/mth, $3,492.72 in total over 36 months

If you'd like to compare these plans to what's on offer from other telcos, see the table below.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G – Get $178.56 off RRP $898.56

If you’re after a nice and cheap 5G phone, you can certainly do a lot worse than the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G. Phones that are part of the Samsung Galaxy A series are the more budget-friendly devices, with this handset being another cheap way to get into 5G. This phone has a 88.3% screen-to-body ratio and is 6.7 inches in size, with an Exynos 980 CPU and a Mali-G76 GPU. On top of this, it has a 4,500mAh battery life and four cameras on the back (64MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP macro and 5MP depth) and one on the front (32MP). You can pick it up from Optus in Black with 128GB of storage capacity.

The discount is not available on 12 month plans, which means you’ll need to pick it up on either a 24 or 36 month contract, terms apply. See below for the prices:

24 months

$30/mth Samsung Galaxy A71 5G + $39/mth Small Optus Choice Plan = $69/mth, $1,656 in total over 24 months

$30/mth Samsung Galaxy A71 5G + $49/mth Medium Optus Choice Plan = $79/mth, $1,896 in total over 24 months

$30/mth Samsung Galaxy A71 5G + $59/mth Large Optus Choice Plan = $89/mth, $2,136 in total over 24 months

$30/mth Samsung Galaxy A71 5G + $79/mth Extra Large Optus Choice Plan = $109/mth, $2,616 in total over 24 months

36 months

$20/mth Samsung Galaxy A71 5G + $39/mth Small Optus Choice Plan = $59/mth, $2,124 in total over 36 months

$20/mth Samsung Galaxy A71 5G + $49/mth Medium Optus Choice Plan = $69/mth, $2,484 in total over 36 months

$20/mth Samsung Galaxy A71 5G + $59/mth Large Optus Choice Plan = $79/mth, $2,844 in total over 36 months

$20/mth Samsung Galaxy A71 5G + $79/mth Extra Large Optus Choice Plan = $99/mth, $3,564 in total over 36 months

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Optus price drop

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is a flip phone with a unique spin to the name. Instead of folding from the side like most of its contemporaries, the Z Flip hinges vertically, like the popular Motorola Razr phones from over a decade ago. Over the past year, folding smartphones have seen a wide resurgence, and this price drop might make you think about picking one up.

The phone is quite nice as far as specs go, and a folding phone would be a nice piece of kit on its own. It’s got two 12MP cameras on the back (wide and ultrawide) and one 10MP selfie camera. Inbuilt is a Snapdragon 855+ processor, and an Adreno 640 GPU, along with a 3,300mAh battery. It’s available in Mirror Purple from Optus with 256GB of storage capacity.

You can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip from Optus on a 12, 24 or 36 month plan bundled with a postpaid plan of your choice. After the first month, you’re free to switch between the postpaid plans, although cancelling altogether requires you to pay off the reminder of your device. The prices for the phone on different payment periods are listed below.

12 months

$166.56/mth Samsung Galaxy Z Flip + $39/mth Small Optus Choice Plan = $205.56/mth, $2,466.72 in total over 12 months

$166.56/mth Samsung Galaxy Z Flip + $49/mth Medium Optus Choice Plan = $215.56/mth, $2,586.72 in total over 12 months

$166.56/mth Samsung Galaxy Z Flip + $59/mth Large Optus Choice Plan = $225.56/mth, $2,706.72 in total over 12 months

$166.56/mth Samsung Galaxy Z Flip + $79/mth Extra Large Optus Choice Plan = $245.56/mth, $2,946.72 in total over 12 months

24 months

$83.28/mth Samsung Galaxy Z Flip + $39/mth Small Optus Choice Plan = $122.28/mth, $2,934.72 in total over 24 months

$83.28/mth Samsung Galaxy Z Flip + $49/mth Medium Optus Choice Plan = $132.28/mth, $3,174.72 in total over 24 months

$83.28/mth Samsung Galaxy Z Flip + $59/mth Large Optus Choice Plan = $142.28/mth, $3,414.72 in total over 24 months

$83.28/mth Samsung Galaxy Z Flip + $79/mth Extra Large Optus Choice Plan = $162.28/mth, $3,894.72 in total over 24 months

36 months

$55.52/mth Samsung Galaxy Z Flip + $39/mth Small Optus Choice Plan = $94.52/mth, $3,402.72 in total over 36 months

$55.52/mth Samsung Galaxy Z Flip + $49/mth Medium Optus Choice Plan = $104.52/mth, $3,762.72 in total over 36 months

$55.52/mth Samsung Galaxy Z Flip + $59/mth Large Optus Choice Plan = $114.52/mth, $4,122.72 in total over 36 months

$55.52/mth Samsung Galaxy Z Flip + $79/mth Extra Large Optus Choice Plan = $134.52/mth, $4,842.72 in total over 36 months

Should I go with an Optus phone plan?

Optus has a lot to offer as Australia’s second largest mobile network provider. This year, Optus took home Canstar Blue’s Outstanding Value award for Phone on a Plan, showing that you can get great value for money. Apart from this, Optus has some great postpaid and prepaid plans on offer.

Optus is one of the few providers in the country that offers 5G access on postpaid plans and at no extra charge. Postpaid plans above the Medium level give you access to Optus Sport and Fitness, and given that Optus Sport is the only place you can stream the Premier league and the UEFA Champions in Australia, its great for the soccer fanatics out there. Postpaid plans start at $39 per month for 10GB of data, and go up to 500GB for $119 per month. Data sharing is also available if you have more than one eligible plans on the same account, which is great for families.

For a limited time, postpaid users who buy a new 5G phone through Optus can also get double their allocated data for no extra cost on Medium or above postpaid plans, or $10 for 60GB extra data on the Small plan. This free data bonus is available for 12 months, and the offer is valid until withdrawn.

If prepaid is more your style, Optus has you covered, with plans starting at $30 for 35GB of data on a 28-day expiry, and go up to $180 for 100GB of data over a 365-day expiry period, with recharges varying. Prepaid users also get access to a data bank, which can store up to 200GB of their data, provided they recharge before the expiration date.

If you’d like to compare Optus to its rivals, see the table below for postpaid and prepaid offerings.