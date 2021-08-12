Advertisement

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have officially dropped, showcasing new foldable tech and premium features. For Samsung lovers looking to pick up either device, pre-orders are open now through to September 10 – and there’s several massive bonuses on offer to sweeten the deal.

If you’re considering picking up either phone on a plan from Optus, the telco is throwing in some serious extra value. Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 on an Optus mobile plan, and you’ll be eligible for a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 – the newest Samsung smartwatch that was announced alongside the company’s Galaxy Z phones.

How to claim a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 from Optus

To claim your free Watch, you’ll need to order on an Optus plan before midnight on September 30 (or pre-order by September 9 to also receive a Samsung Gift Pack). Once your new Galaxy phone arrives, you can redeem the offer online via Samsung up until October 15, 2021, provided you have proof of purchase and your phone’s IMEI number (you can find this on the back of your device).

Samsung will email you a claim number and Gift Pack Voucher, which you can then use to pick up your Watch and a Samsung Gift Pack. You’ll need to redeem this by 11.59pm AEST on October 31, 2021.

The offer includes the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, black 44mm model, valued at $549, plus an additional Samsung package if you ordered before September 10. If you’re buying the Galaxy Z Fold 3, you can choose from a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro (RRP $299), a Productivity Pack (including the S Pen Pro, a Smart Keyboard, and Universal Stand) or a Power Pack (featuring a Fold Cover and S Pen and Trio Wireless Charger). Galaxy Z Flip 3 buyers can pick from the $249 Galaxy Buds Live, or a Power Pack with an Aramid Case and Trio Wireless Charger.

That’s up to $850 worth of freebies to pair with your new Samsung smartphone. The Samsung Watch 4 deal is exclusive to Optus, but if you’re comparing providers Telstra is currently offering a free Samsung 4K UHD TV for pre-ordering customers.

The following table shows all published 24-month Optus plans for the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our phone plan comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

The following table shows all published 24-month Optus plans for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our phone plan comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Optus Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 prices

Optus is stocking both the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, on 12, 24 and 36-month payment terms – prices are below:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 256GB

12 months: $208.20 per month (min cost $2,498.40 plus plan fees)

$208.20 per month (min cost $2,498.40 plus plan fees) 24 months: $104.10 per month (min cost $2,498.40 plus plan fees)

$104.10 per month (min cost $2,498.40 plus plan fees) 36 months: $69.40 per month (min cost $2,498.40 plus plan fees)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 512GB

12 months: $220.74 per month (min cost $2,648.88 plus plan fees)

$220.74 per month (min cost $2,648.88 plus plan fees) 24 months: $110.37 per month (min cost $2,648.88 plus plan fees)

$110.37 per month (min cost $2,648.88 plus plan fees) 36 months: $73.58 per month (min cost $2,648.88 plus plan fees)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 128GB

12 months: $124.86 per month (min cost $1,498.32 plus plan fees)

$124.86 per month (min cost $1,498.32 plus plan fees) 24 months: $62.43 per month (min cost $1,498.32 plus plan fees)

$62.43 per month (min cost $1,498.32 plus plan fees) 36 months: $41.62 per month (min cost $1,498.32 plus plan fees)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 256GB

12 months: $133.20 per month (min cost $1,598.40 plus plan fees)

$133.20 per month (min cost $1,598.40 plus plan fees) 24 months: $66.60 per month (min cost $1,598.40 plus plan fees)

$66.60 per month (min cost $1,598.40 plus plan fees) 36 months: $44.40 per month (min cost $1,598.40 plus plan fees)

Each phone can be paired with your pick of Optus’ four Choice SIM-only postpaid plans, which begin at $45 per month for 20GB of full speed data. All plans include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, alongside unlimited speed-capped data to use when your fast gigabytes run out (limited to speeds of 1.5Mbps).

Optus also throws in free Optus Sport + OS Fitness on postpaid plans, as well as the option to data share across plans on the same account. Medium, Large and Extra Large plans also feature unlimited standard international talk and text to 35 selected countries, and all four plans include access to Optus’ 5G network where available – perfect if you’re looking at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 for their 5G capabilities.

If you’d like to compare Optus plans, here’s a selection of competing postpaid SIM-only plans that can also be paired with a new Galaxy smartphone. The following table shows selected published postpaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of advertised standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our tool for mobile plan comparison to see a wider range of plans from other providers. These are products with links to referral partners.