Uber and Optus team up for phone delivery trial

In an Australian first, telco Optus and rideshare app Uber have joined forces to offer customers a new, same-day device delivery service: Optus x Uber Direct.

Available at selected stores in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, the service has been launched on a trial basis, and is designed to give Optus customers fast access to brand new smartphones. Eligible Optus customers can simply place an order for a device over the phone, select Optus x Uber Direct, and have their phone delivered direct to their door in around an hour.

With millions of Aussies currently in lockdown, the service offers convenience and peace of mind at a time when staying home is paramount. Optus is offering Uber Direct delivery to existing postpaid customers in selected postcodes, provided you’re re-contracting to a new device and plan.

“Optus creates innovative options and wow moments that customers love, which is why we are excited to be leading the industry through our partnership with Uber,” said Matt Williams, Optus Managing Director of Marketing and Revenue.

“No other telco offers this kind of signature service and with Australia’s fastest 5G, we continue to raise the bar on value and service by providing one of the fastest technology delivery services in Australia and connecting our customers with the technology that improves their lives quicker than ever before.”

To try out Optus x Uber Direct, you’ll need to live in an eligible postcode, and place your order over the phone to one of the following participating Optus stores:

Sydney Optus stores

Optus Broadway: 02 7922 7305

02 7922 7305 Optus Parramatta Westfield: 02 7922 7105

02 7922 7105 Optus Miranda: 02 9525 6344

Melbourne Optus stores

Optus Bourke St Mall: 03 7022 8500

03 7022 8500 Optus Chadstone: 03 7022 8150

03 7022 8150 Optus Highpoint: 03 7022 8595

Brisbane Optus stores

Optus Garden City: 07 3101 9360

07 3101 9360 Optus Springfield: 07 3101 9295

07 3101 9295 Optus Strathpine: 07 3101 9015

Once you’ve made an order, you’ll receive a live tracking link, so you can monitor your device delivery in real time. When your Uber Direct driver arrives, you’ll need to be present to receive your device: if no-one’s home, your package will be returned to Optus.

Optus has advised that during the trial, deliveries are limited to one handset per order — if you’re looking to pick up multiple phones, you’ll need to go through the usual delivery process. Deliveries will also only be made to the home address listed on your Optus account, so your new phone can’t be sent to your workplace or a friend’s house.

If you’re not close to a participating store — or you’re new to Optus, and not eligible for the Uber trial — you can still receive free express delivery by ordering a phone and plan online. Optus offers a wide selection of devices from Apple, Samsung, OPPO and Motorola, all on payment terms of either 12, 24, or 36 months.

Devices can be paired with Optus SIM-only postpaid plans, which begin at $45 per month for 20GB of high-speed data. All plans include unlimited speed-capped data (restricted to 1.5Mbps), unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, and access to Optus’ 5G network where available.

If you’re interested in how Optus phone plans stack up, you can compare several devices below.