Whether you’re looking for a new prepaid phone plan or want to make the switch over from postpaid, there are plenty of choices when it comes to prepaid phone plans. Not only is there a wide range of prepaid providers, but you also have choice over how long you want your plan’s expiry period to be, and of course, what sort of value for money you’re looking for.

If you’re unsure where to start when comparing prepaid phone plans, at Canstar Blue, we survey Aussies to find out what they think about their prepaid provider and phone plan when it comes to factors such as value for money, network coverage and overall satisfaction. The top four prepaid providers according to our 2020 Most Satisfied Customers for Prepaid Mobile SIM-Only were:

ALDI Mobile Woolworths Mobile Boost Mobile Amaysim

ALDI Mobile came out on top with five stars for overall satisfaction, while Woolworths Mobile, Boost Mobile and Amaysim were all on four stars.

So, looking to see what kind of value for money you can get from phone plans with Australia’s top four favourite prepaid telcos? Let’s take a look at some great value plans from each of the above listed providers.

Amaysim Unlimited 2GB Prepaid Plan

Finding a cheap prepaid phone plan can be complicated, as many of the cheapest plans are only available on short expiry periods, often just seven days. The Amaysim Unlimited 2GB Prepaid plan is one of the cheapest prepaid plans on the market, with a longer expiry period of 28 days. You’ll get unlimited standard national calls and SMS, plus 2GB of data to use on the Optus 3G and 4G mobile network.

The below table shows Amaysim's Unlimited 2GB prepaid plan

Woolworths Mobile Prepaid Mobile $20 Starter Pack

Woolworths Mobile offers prepaid plans across a 30-day expiry period, with plans starting at $10. For the $20 plan, you’ll get unlimited standard national calls and SMS, plus 6GB of data on the Telstra 3G and 4G mobile networks.

The below table shows Woolworths Mobile $20 prepaid plan



Boost Mobile $30 Prepaid

Boost Mobile is one of the most well-known prepaid telcos in Australia, and you’ll find a selection of value-packed plans available with full access to the Telstra 3G and 4G mobile networks. For $30 over a 28-day expiry period, you’ll get unlimited standard national calls and text, plus 20GB of data and data-free Apple Music streaming (subscription required).

The below table shows Boost Mobile's $30 prepaid plan



ALDI Mobile $35 Plan

As Australia’s favourite prepaid provider (as named by Canstar Blue’s Most Satisfied Customers for Prepaid Mobile SIM-Only in 2020), ALDI Mobile follows on with what you’d expect of the ALDI brand – great value at affordable prices. The $35 plan includes unlimited standard national calls and SMS, plus 40GB of data, with coverage running on the Telstra 3G and 4G mobile networks.

The below table shows ALDI Mobile's $35 prepaid plan



Unlimited prepaid phone plans

Looking for a bit more mobile data for your money? Felix Mobile is the only prepaid telco to offer unlimited data in place of a data inclusion. This subscription-based provider uses the Vodafone 3G and 4G networks, and offers one plan for $35, where you get unlimited standard national calls and SMS plus unlimited data, but at the capped speed of 20Mbps. That 20Mbps is fast enough for general internet use and even for HD video streaming along with music streaming, social media and general web usage.

The below table shows Felix Mobile's $35 prepaid plan



Is a prepaid plan right for me?

Apart from the above listed telcos, there are plenty of other prepaid providers out there offering great value for money. These days, prepaid phone plans offer very similar value for money to the postpaid telcos, with the main difference being when you pay for your plan — either upfront or as a monthly bill.

If you’re not dedicated to signing up to a prepaid plan, there are plenty of postpaid providers out there to choose from, which really opens up your choices for phone plans. However, whether you’re looking for prepaid or you don’t really mind, it helps to compare phone plans from a range of providers to help you find the best value for money plan that suits your needs.