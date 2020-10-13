If you’ve been looking to kit out your smartphone with some new accessories and personalisation, Amazon Prime Day is here to save you money, with store-wide deals on products from phone cases to earphones.

We’ve scoured the website to find the best phone accessory deals for you, so they’re all in one place for you to see.

Amazon Prime Day is only live until October 14 at 11:59pm, so make sure you get in quick! Otherwise you may have to wait until next year to get deals like this again.

Amazon Prime Day: The best phone accessory deals

Below you’ll find some of the best phone accessory deals from the Amazon Prime Day sales. Keep in mind that some of these are lightning deals, happening over the two-day event that offer savings only while stock lasts, or for a limited time. Some of these sales have the discount apply at the checkout, and rely on having an Amazon Prime subscription. Below we’ve broken up the deals based on the type of device or accessory.

Phone Cases

elago Liquid Silicone iPhone 11 Pro Case: $19.99 $15.99 (24% off)

$15.99 (24% off) elago Liquid Silicone iPhone 11 Case: $20.09 $15.99 (25% off)

$15.99 (25% off) SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Note 10 Plus: $29.99 $22.49 (25% off)

$22.49 (25% off) Nokia 7.2/6.2 Clear Case Cover: $12.87 $7 (45% off)

$7 (45% off) SUPCASE UB Pro Series Samsung Galaxy S20: $27.99 $20.99 (25% off)

$20.99 (25% off) Speck Gemshell iPhone 11 Case: $29.53 $24.64 (17% off)

Power Banks

Anker Power Bank 26800mAh Black: $90.99 $68.24 (33% off)

$68.24 (33% off) Anker Quick Charge 26800mAh: $92 $66 (39% off)

$66 (39% off) ROMOSS Power Bank 30000mAh: $44 $33 (25% off)

$33 (25% off) ROMOSS Portable Charger 26800mAh: $43 $32.25 (25% off)

$32.25 (25% off) iMuto Power Bank 27000mAh: $69.99 $55.99 (20% off)

$55.99 (20% off) Belkin F7U039btBLK 10000mAh Power Bank: $54.95 $39 (29% off)

Chargers

Quick Charge Car Charger: $21.99 $13.59 (38% off)

$13.59 (38% off) BigBlue Solar Charger: $159.99 $92.79 (42% off)

Wireless Chargers

Anker Wireless Charger: $29.99 $19.99 (33% off)

$19.99 (33% off) LIONAL Wireless Charging Pad: $39 $30.99 (21% off)

$30.99 (21% off) Belkin F7U068btBLK Wireless Charging Pad: $36.32 $28 (23% off)

Screen Protectors

LightShield Eyes iPhone 11 Pro: $34.95 $24.81 (29% off)

$24.81 (29% off) LightShield Eyes iPhone 7/8 Plus: $34.95 $24.81 (29%)

$24.81 (29%) amFilm Screen Protector iPhone 11/X/XS: $12.99 $8.49 (35% off)

Car Mounts

TIANYI Car Air Vent Phone: $15.99 $11.99 (25% off)

$11.99 (25% off) Macally Windshield Suction Cup Phone Mount: $25.27 $23.74 (6% off)

Make sure you shop around for the best deals!

Make sure you shop around to find a good deal for you! More sales will be going live as the event continues. The above deals are just highlights from the sale, and if you’re after something specific, you may find it from another store. Below you’ll find a link to the Good Guys, where you can pick up several of these kinds of accessories, and you might just find the one that’s right for you.

Check Mobile Accessory Prices Online^

Accessory shopping? Pick up a new phone plan

If you’re shopping around for accessories, now might be a good time to look for a better phone plan – one that has enough data for you and perks and bonuses such as international features or data-free streaming. Below you’ll find some prepaid and postpaid plans that could be worth changing mobile providers for.

Postpaid Phone Plans

Prepaid Phone Plans Here is a selection of postpaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database with a minimum of 10GB of data, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a wide range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners. Here is a selection of prepaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database with a minimum of 10GB of data, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a wide range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners.

