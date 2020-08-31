Phone manufacturer and industry challenger Realme has announced a new pair of Wireless Earbuds, the Buds Q, in another attempt to shake up a market dominated by power players like Samsung and Apple – and right now, you can get them for 10% off.

The Realme Buds Q have plenty to offer if you’re interested in a pair of wireless earbuds. The Buds Q start at a nice $79 price point, so it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on these. Realme’s newest earbuds have also launched in time for the company’s Fanfest sale, with up to 10% off phones and accessories from now until September 10.

Like music on the go? Consider getting a new phone plan

Listening to music and podcasts with a wireless device on the go is one of the joys of the world we live in, but your experience would be severely limited without a decent phone plan. Constant music and podcast streaming sucks up more data than you might think, and coupled with social media use you might run through your plan quite quickly. Try and pick up a plan with more than 2GB of data, and that might satisfy your music streaming habits. Below you’ll find a table with a selection of mobile plans from a range of providers.

Postpaid Phone Plans

Prepaid Phone Plans Here is a selection of postpaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database with a minimum of 10GB of data, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a wide range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners. Here is a selection of prepaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database with a minimum of 10GB of data, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a wide range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners.

The Realme Buds Q: Features explored

Like all of Realme’s offerings, the Buds Q exist to be a challenger device. With a current sale price starting of $71.10 (although $79 normally), don’t expect the quality to knock your socks off, but that being said you might really love these. Both earbuds have a 40mAh built-in battery, and there’s a 400mAh battery in the case, so you can expect about 20 hours of music on the go. The Buds Q also fully charge in two hours.

Between them, the earbuds have a single mic in one of the headsets, providing noise cancellation for calling. There’s also a 10mm Dynamic Bass Boost drive, which powers your audio quality, along with a R1Q True Wireless Chip. The buds themselves weigh about 3.6g, and have a nice ergonomic design to them. There’s also a “Gaming Mode” with lower latency that you can activate with the buds, by long pressing on both sides of the earbuds.

Realme brought art director José Lévy on board to design these earbuds. Lévy has a long career in fashion and design, having previously collaborated with luxury brands such as Hermés, Nina Ricci and Cacharel.

“At Realme, we aim to be known globally as the brand that delivers the best pound-for-pound tech products on the market. Our latest partnership with renowned Art Director José Lévy ensures that we continue to provide our customers with products that combine trendy design with cutting-edge technology,” said Managing Director of Realme Australia, Andy Yang.

Advertisement

Realme FanFest sale: Up to 10% on select products

Along with the announcement of a new set of earbuds, Realme is also hosting a huge sale on its website, where you can get some of the newest Realme phones at up to 10% off. Below you’ll find some of the technology on sale:

Realme has proven itself to be a decent outlier company, offering cheap technology and some exceptional value. It’s definitely worth considering picking a Realme up if you’re looking for an affordable alternative to Samsung or an iPhone. This sale ends on September 10, so make sure you get in quick!