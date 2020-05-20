Challenger phone brand Realme comes to Optus prepaid

We’ve talked before about Realme, the up-and-coming smartphone brand taking flagship features to the mid and low-priced phone market. Starting this week, it’s even easier to get your hands on a Realme device, with the company announcing a new partnership with Optus.

Beginning 18 May, Optus is offering the affordable Realme C3 on prepaid plans. You’ll be able to pick up the C3 for $199 upfront with an included Optus prepaid SIM, a saving of $70 on the device’s $269 RRP.

Even better? Optus is offering an additional $20 discount on the Realme C3 from now through to 14 June, 2020, and is also throwing in a free $30 recharge with all SIM card activations. To qualify for your free $30 credit, simply activate your SIM before 27 September, 2020. With the $30 applied, you’ll save a total of $120 on both your phone and prepaid recharge.

Optus prepaid plans

The Realme C3 is available to pair with Optus’ Epic Value and Epic Data prepaid plans, which both begin at $30 per recharge. Epic Data plans feature heavy data bonuses, unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, and up to 200GB of data rollover when you recharge before expiry, plus an extra 10GB of data for streaming (Netflix, Stan, and ABC Kids). Epic Value plans also include unlimited talk and text and bonus data, plus 50GB of data rollover and a longer 42-day expiry period.

The following table shows a selection of prepaid Optus plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

The Realme C3 on Opus prepaid is available now from Optus retail stores and online, as well as through Kmart, Big W, Auspost, Woolworths, and Coles. The C3 comes in Blazing Red and Frozen Blue designs, but availability may vary between retailers.

The Realme C3: features and specs

The Realme C3 is a competitive smartphone option for anyone looking for a sub-$300 device, and features a large 6.5-inch screen, huge battery, and triple rear camera setup. Key features and specs include:

6.5-inch ‘mini-drop’ fullscreen display

Ultra-fast rear fingerprint unlocking

5,000mAh battery for all-day power

MicroSD card slot for up to 256GB of extra storage

Triple rear camera with 12-megapixel main lens, 4cm Super Macro lens, and portrait lens, plus smart AI algorithm

If you’re looking for a great-priced phone with surprisingly impressive features, the Realme C3 may be hard to beat in terms of pure value for money. The company has been making waves worldwide since its 2018 launch, with over 35 million global users and a view to expand into the Australian market.

“This business development represents an incredibly exciting step forward for Realme,” said Realme Managing Director Andy Yang on the Optus partnership.

“It remains our priority to ensure Aussie consumers are armed with smartphones that have the latest and most impressive features all for a competitive price, and by working with Optus, this will enable us to connect with more consumers across the country.”

Prepaid plans compared

If you’re not sold on Optus, there’s plenty of other competitive prepaid options on the market. We’ve picked out several from a range of providers below.

Everyday Prepaid Plans

Big Data Prepaid Plans Here is a selection of prepaid plans from Canstar Blue's database with a minimum of 10GB of data, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Images: Realme Australia