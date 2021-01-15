If you were counting on getting a new charger included with your purchase of a phone from the S21 range, you’ll be left disappointed. Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S21, S21+ and the S21 Ultra will all be sold without chargers in the box – meaning you’ll have to buy one separately, or use one that you already own.

Despite not having a wall plug, the new phones will ship with a USB-C to USB-C cable, which is different to the more common arrangement of phone charging cables, being USB-C to USB-A.

This means that most users would probably have to buy a whole new plug to get this new cable working, although a USB-C to USB-A cable will work fine with these phones. Some laptops come with a USB-C port, but you should probably check before you buy.

This is similar to a move from Apple last year when the company announced the iPhone 12 range would be without in-box chargers, and was rumoured to be happening for Samsung’s next range of phones, along with for new phones from other providers.

Samsung says this is about being ‘good to the environment’, although could get quite annoying if you get home expecting to be able to charge up your phone and you can’t.

