If you’re looking to buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, now might be the best opportunity for a while – you can snatch up to $250 off, but only for a limited time.

Right now, Telstra, Optus, Woolworths Mobile and Vodafone are offering $250 off the full price when you pick the S21 Ultra up on a plan. The online Samsung store is also offering this deal on outright S21 Ultra handsets. This offer ends on April 8 for every provider, including Samsung.

How do I get $250 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra?

You can get $250 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra by signing up on a payment plan from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone or Woolworths Mobile (outright is also an option through Samsung’s online store).

These four telcos all offer phone payment plans that must be coupled with postpaid mobile plans. The $250 discount is split up and applied over the course of your plan (say, for example, you’re on a 12-month plan, your discount will be applied over an equal monthly discount across the full 12 months).

Keep in mind that if you cancel your phone plan, you’ll need to pay off the remaining phone cost, and you’ll forfeit any remaining discount. Also, be aware that while the S21 Ultra is 5G-capable, Woolworths Mobile doesn’t have 5G access. If you want to use your S21 Ultra on a 5G phone plan, you’ll need to sign up with Telstra, Optus, or Vodafone.

Phone plans to pair with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Telstra

Optus

Vodafone

Should I get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the most powerful phone Samsung has put out to date. The flagship model in the premium S21 series of phones, the S21 Ultra comes with a big 6.8-inch display and an 89.8% screen-to-body ratio. The phone is 5G-capable and comes with IP68 water resistance, an Exynos 2100 CPU and a Mali-G78 MP14 GPU.

The phone is available with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage capacities, with the 512GB version also offering 16GB RAM (normally 12GB). There are four cameras on the back (108MP wide, 10MP periscope telephoto, 10MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide) and one camera on the front (40MP).

Available in Black, Silver, Titanium, Navy and Brown, the S21 Ultra is also one of the most expensive Samsung phones to date, with prices starting at $1,949 in Australia.

If you’re interested in picking up the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra on its own, you should shop around for SIM-only phone plans to pair with your device. Below you’ll find a selection of postpaid and prepaid plans to choose from.