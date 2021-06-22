Samsung is no stranger to a bargain, and now that it’s EOFY it might be the best time of the year to pick up a new smartphone. Samsung is offering its new S21 line of phones with $250 slashed off the price, along with $500 off the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip – huge savings on some of its biggest phones.
These deals will all be wrapping up on June 30, so make sure you give Samsung’s sale a browse soon. EOFY season is almost over!
Samsung EOFY 2021 phone deals
Samsung’s EOFY 2021 phone deals are available for outright purchase, with offers available until June 30. If you’re interested in trading in your old phone, Samsung offers credits towards new devices in exchange for your old handset. However, the amount you’ll receive on the credit varies depending on the type, quality and age of your unwanted device. Terms apply.
Here are the best deals you can snag from Samsung this EOFY, including select Galaxy Smart Watches:
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB: $150 off. $1,099 (was $1,249)
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 256GB: $150 off. $1,199 (was $1,349)
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 128GB: $250 off. $1,299 (was $1,549)
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 256GB: $250 off. $1,399 (was $1,649)
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB: $250 off. $1,599 (was $1,849)
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 256GB: $250 off. $1,699 (was $1,949)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G 256GB: $500 off. $1,999 (was $2,499)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4G 256GB: $500 off. $999 (was $1,499)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 256GB: $500 off. $1,499 (was $1,999)
- Samsung Galaxy A21s 4G 128GB: $50 off. $299 (was $349)
- Galaxy Watch 3 Bluetooth 41mm: $200 off. $449 (was $649)
- Galaxy Watch 3 Bluetooth 45mm: $200 off. $499 (was $699)
- Galaxy Watch 3 Cellular 41mm: $250 off. $549 (was $799)
- Galaxy Watch 3 Cellular 45mm: $250 off. $599 (was $849)
Samsung phone deals through other retailers
Believe it or not, Samsung isn’t the only place you can pick up an S21 with hundreds of dollars slashed off the price this EOFY. Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and Woolworths Mobile are all offering EOFY phone deals on Samsung devices through to the end of June. Keep in mind that in order to get the discount from these providers, you’ll need to pick up a phone plan at the checkout. Terms apply. Here are some of the highlights:
- Telstra – Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra: Get a bonus Galaxy Watch 3 with your purchase. Includes plan fees
- Woolworths Mobile – Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB: $150 off. Minimum cost $1,146 + your selected phone plan fees
- Optus – Samsung Galaxy A52 5G 128GB: $325 off. Minimum cost $324 + your selected phone plan fees
- Vodafone – Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB: $200 off. Minimum cost $798.84 + your selected phone plan fees
If you’re interested in any of the above plans, find your preferred plan from the table below to couple with your selected device, and then select your device at the checkout. You’ll need to stay on a plan with your provider for the duration of the payment period to get the discount. Terms apply.
Telstra Upfront plans
The following table shows selected published Telstra Upfront plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.
Optus postpaid plans
The following table shows selected published postpaid Optus plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products that may have links to a referral partner.
Vodafone postpaid plans
The following table shows selected published postpaid Vodafone plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products that may have links to a referral partner.
Woolworths Mobile postpaid plans
The following table shows selected published postpaid Woolworths Mobile plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products that may have links to a referral partner.
