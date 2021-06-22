Advertisement

Samsung is no stranger to a bargain, and now that it’s EOFY it might be the best time of the year to pick up a new smartphone. Samsung is offering its new S21 line of phones with $250 slashed off the price, along with $500 off the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip – huge savings on some of its biggest phones.

These deals will all be wrapping up on June 30, so make sure you give Samsung’s sale a browse soon. EOFY season is almost over!

Samsung EOFY 2021 phone deals

Samsung’s EOFY 2021 phone deals are available for outright purchase, with offers available until June 30. If you’re interested in trading in your old phone, Samsung offers credits towards new devices in exchange for your old handset. However, the amount you’ll receive on the credit varies depending on the type, quality and age of your unwanted device. Terms apply.

Here are the best deals you can snag from Samsung this EOFY, including select Galaxy Smart Watches:

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB: $150 off. $1,099 (was $1,249)

$150 off. $1,099 (was $1,249) Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 256GB: $150 off. $1,199 (was $1,349)

$150 off. $1,199 (was $1,349) Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 128GB: $250 off. $1,299 (was $1,549)

$250 off. $1,299 (was $1,549) Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 256GB: $250 off. $1,399 (was $1,649)

$250 off. $1,399 (was $1,649) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB: $250 off. $1,599 (was $1,849)

$250 off. $1,599 (was $1,849) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 256GB: $250 off. $1,699 (was $1,949)

$250 off. $1,699 (was $1,949) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G 256GB: $500 off. $1,999 (was $2,499)

$500 off. $1,999 (was $2,499) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4G 256GB: $500 off. $999 (was $1,499)

$500 off. $999 (was $1,499) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 256GB: $500 off. $1,499 (was $1,999)

$500 off. $1,499 (was $1,999) Samsung Galaxy A21s 4G 128GB: $50 off. $299 (was $349)

$50 off. $299 (was $349) Galaxy Watch 3 Bluetooth 41mm: $200 off. $449 (was $649)

$200 off. $449 (was $649) Galaxy Watch 3 Bluetooth 45mm: $200 off. $499 (was $699)

$200 off. $499 (was $699) Galaxy Watch 3 Cellular 41mm: $250 off. $549 (was $799)

$250 off. $549 (was $799) Galaxy Watch 3 Cellular 45mm: $250 off. $599 (was $849)

Samsung phone deals through other retailers

Believe it or not, Samsung isn’t the only place you can pick up an S21 with hundreds of dollars slashed off the price this EOFY. Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and Woolworths Mobile are all offering EOFY phone deals on Samsung devices through to the end of June. Keep in mind that in order to get the discount from these providers, you’ll need to pick up a phone plan at the checkout. Terms apply. Here are some of the highlights:

Telstra – Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra: Get a bonus Galaxy Watch 3 with your purchase. Includes plan fees

Get a bonus Galaxy Watch 3 with your purchase. Includes plan fees Woolworths Mobile – Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB: $150 off. Minimum cost $1,146 + your selected phone plan fees

$150 off. Minimum cost $1,146 + your selected phone plan fees Optus – Samsung Galaxy A52 5G 128GB: $325 off. Minimum cost $324 + your selected phone plan fees

$325 off. Minimum cost $324 + your selected phone plan fees Vodafone – Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB: $200 off. Minimum cost $798.84 + your selected phone plan fees

If you’re interested in any of the above plans, find your preferred plan from the table below to couple with your selected device, and then select your device at the checkout. You’ll need to stay on a plan with your provider for the duration of the payment period to get the discount. Terms apply.