With premium smartphones now priced in the $2,000 region, getting the features you want in a device without breaking the bank is starting to feel impossible. But if you’re looking for an affordable phone that doesn’t skimp on specs and features, Samsung’s newest Galaxy A Series handsets may be the mid-range mobiles you’ve been waiting for.

Samsung has announced two new devices in its A Series lineup: the A31, and the top-tier A71 5G. Packing flagship features into a less pricey package, both smartphones will arrive in Aussie stores next week, and join the A51 and A71 4G in Samsung’s mid-range device line.

Samsung Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A71 5G: key features

Samsung’s newest Galaxy phones target both the high and low sectors of the mid-price phone market. The 5G-capable A71 is a higher-end device that still offers a sub-$900 price tag, while the A31 is a more affordable device with a smaller display.

Key features include:

Lost-lasting battery life on all devices

Impressive four-camera setup on both phones

Dual SIM + microSD slot for expandable memory

Infinity O and Infinity U full-screen displays

Headphone jacks

While you won’t get the top-of-the-line inclusions you’ll find with Samsung’s new Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra range, you’re likely to find great value for money in the A series. Of course, if you want something cheaper, you may find a budget option in our guide to cheap smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

Samsung’s 5G update to this year’s A71, the Galaxy A71 5G features a huge 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display, meaning you’ll get a vibrant screen without the annoying camera notch. There’s an in-screen fingerprint sensor, as well as Samsung’s Knox security to keep your data and device safe.

Under the hood, the A71 5G packs an octa-core processor, designed for smooth multi-tasking that won’t drain your battery life, and Samsung’s Game Booster for an optimal mobile gaming performance. You’ll also get a large 4,500mAh battery that’s compatible with 25W super fast charging, ideal for busy phone users that want long-lasting power and a quick option for top-ups.

The Galaxy A71 5G also features a great four-camera setup, including a 64-megapixel main camera ideal for nighttime shots, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera for landscape or group pictures, 5-megapixel depth camera, and 5-megapixel macro lens. The quad camera lineup caters to all kinds of shots, including highly detailed close-ups thanks to the macro and depth lenses, which highlight your subject and create a professional background blur.

You’ll also get automatic video stabilisation thanks to Steady Video, so it’s a great for recording live action such as sports, dances, or on-the-go footage. The A71 also includes a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, plus all the software features you need for awesome selfies in any condition.

The A71 5G comes with 128GB of internal storage, plus microSD support for an additional 1 Terabyte. The dual-SIM device has room for two Nano SIMs plus your microSD card, so you won’t need to sacrifice storage for the convenience of a dual-SIM smartphone. Samsung has also confirmed the A71 will include a headphone jack – perfect for anyone who’s wary of going wireless with earbuds

As the name suggests, the A71 5G is 5G-capable, but your ability to access the next-generation network will depend on your choice of telco and your location.

Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G will be available from Wednesday, 20 May, 2020 through selected retailers, in Prism Cube Black and Prism Cube White colour ways. It’s priced at $899 upfront, although if you pick up the phone on a telco plan you’ll be able to pay off your device over a longer period.

We’ll provide information on telco plan options for the Galaxy A71 5G as soon as they’re available, but keep in mind that you can also buy the device outright and pair it with your choice of SIM-only mobile plan.

Samsung Galaxy A31

The lower-priced addition to the Galaxy A lineup, Samsung’s A31 offers a large 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an Infinity-U camera slot in the top centre. While that means there is an on-screen camera notch, it’s tiny, and unlikely to interrupt what Samsung describes as an ‘immersive viewing experience’.

The A31 features a great quad camera lineup – something that’s not often found at the under-$500 price point. The device includes a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel depth camera for portrait photography, and a 5-megapixel macro camera designed to pick up those tiny details. You’ll also get a 20-megapixel front facing camera with Live Focus for next-level selfies.

If you’re concerned about battery life, the A31 comes with a huge 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. Like the bigger A71 5G, the A31 is also a dual-SIM device, with an extra third slot for expandable microSD storage (up to 512GB), in addition to on-board storage of 128GB. The Galaxy A31 alos features Samsung Knox, on-screen fingerprint authentication, and Game Booster performance enhancement.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 will be available from Monday, 18 May, 2020, through Samsung and major retailers, including Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, and JB Hi-Fi. You’ll also be able to pick up the A31 on plans from Woolworths Mobile from Monday – we’ll have more info on what you’ll pay when these plans become available.

The Galaxy A31 is priced at $499 upfront, and will be available in Prism Crush Black and Prism Crush Blue.

