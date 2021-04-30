Advertisement

Thinking of upgrading your phone? Woolworths Mobile is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S21+ with a huge discount – but you’ll have to move quickly.

For a limited time, you can pick up the S21+ 256GB with $400 off. This offer ends on May 2, 2021, or while stocks last.

How do I get $400 off the Samsung Galaxy S21+?

You can get $400 off the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 256GB by signing up on a Woolworths Mobile handset payment plan over either a 24 or 36-month period. This drops the total cost of the phone down to $1,292 from $1,692: that’s $53.83 per month on a 24-month plan, and $35.88 per month on a 36-month plan.

You can choose to get the phone in Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver or Phantom Black, but you’ll need to get the 256GB model, as the discount does not apply to the 128GB model.

Keep in mind that this discount is divided across all of your bills during the repayment period, and that you’ll need to pick up a Woolworths Mobile postpaid plan at the checkout. If you leave this plan during the phone repayment period, you’ll need to pay the rest of the phone out entirely without any further discounts.

Should I get a Woolworths Mobile Plan?

Woolworths might be widely known as the fresh food people, but it’s also a telco that sells phone plans (postpaid and prepaid) and a wide variety of smartphones. Operating as an MVNO on the Telstra 4G network (without Telstra 5G access), Woolworths Mobile is no stranger to offering a discount or a special deal.

On a Woolworths Mobile plan, you can score a 200GB data bank, which stores your unused data for when you need it most. Woolworths Mobile customers also get access to 10% off a single shop each month at Woolworths Supermarkets (up to $50 off in a single shop), provided they’re also signed up as a Woolworths Rewards member.

