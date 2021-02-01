After a new Samsung device, but want to get something extra out of your old phone? Vodafone is currently offering serious trade-in credits when you upgrade to a Samsung Galaxy S21 from an eligible smartphone.

Trading in your device can get you up to $500 in bonus trade-in credit from Vodafone, plus a standard $160 credit, slashing the price almost in half for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21 model.

This is a great option if you’re ready to upgrade, but don’t like keeping your old device in the top drawer or just laying around – you could be sitting on a ticket to a S21 discount! Keep in mind your device needs to be eligible, terms apply. This offer ends on February 5, 2021.

How can I trade up my old phone for a Samsung Galaxy S21 from Vodafone?

Vodafone has a nice three step process for getting a discount on your Samsung Galaxy S21 trade-up.

Firstly, use Vodafone’s eligibility checker to make sure your device can be traded in.

Then, purchase the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G model on a Vodafone Infinite plan, with a $500 bonus credit applied from your phone trade-in, plus up to $160 in standard trade-in credit.

Finally, head into your local Vodafone store, or call 1300 650 410, to complete the trade-in.

Keep in mind that terms apply, and the initial assessment of your phone’s trade-in value may change when you take your device into the store. The $660 credit isn’t a guarantee, rather it’s the most you can potentially get from the offer.

While Telstra and Optus might not offer Samsung Galaxy S21-specific trade-in deals, the two other major telcos certainly allow you to trade your old handset in for a credit on your bill. If you’re interested in picking up an S21 from Telstra or Optus, this is probably a good idea, although keep in mind you’ll need to sign up on a plan with the telco. You can find a selection of Telstra and Optus plans for the Galaxy S21 below.

The following table shows selected published Samsung Galaxy S21 128GB plans from Telstra and Optus

Also on offer: Get up to $550 off your new S21 phone through Samsung

Samsung is also offering a similar trade-in deal from now until February 25. For this limited time, your eligible device can get you up to $550 off the retail price of a new Galaxy S21, S21+ or an S21 Ultra, provided you order directly through Samsung. Best of all – the offer is not only open to Samsung phones, as devices from other brands are included, including Apple, Google and OPPO. Keep in mind that device quality will impact your trade-in value.

To get this discount from Samsung, all you need to do is download the Samsung Trade-Up app, outline the quality of the phone, redeem your trade-in amount, and send in your old device, using a supplied shipping satchel.

If you’re interested in picking up a Samsung Galaxy S21 directly form the manufacturer, you’ll need a good SIM-only phone plan. Below, you’ll find a selection of postpaid and prepaid plans, perfect for a new phone, with the ability to bring your number across.

Postpaid Plans

Postpaid Plans

Prepaid Plans

Should I go with Vodafone?

Vodafone has a lot to offer as one of Australia’s largest telcos, on top of the savings available for trading up to an S21. Vodafone plans offer unlimited ‘Infinite’ data, with a speed cap coming into effect once your monthly full-speed data allowance is surpassed. Infinite data speeds vary from 2Mbps, 10Mbps or 25Mbps, depending on your plan size. All Vodafone mobile plans also provide free access to the Vodafone 5G network.

On top of this, Vodafone customers can access three months of Amazon Prime and Amazon Music as a treat, although this offer ends on March 31. Finally, Vodafone customers can currently enjoy massive amounts of bonus data on all postpaid plans, ranging from 40GB of extra data on the smallest plan and 350GB extra data on the largest. This offer ends on February 24. See below for Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S21 plans.

The following table shows published Vodafone plans for the Samsung Galaxy S21