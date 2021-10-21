Back in August, Samsung released the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the two newest smartphones in its ‘Z’ category (dedicated to phones that flip and fold). While they’re quite expensive devices, they are unique, being some of the few phones with folding screens – which is the selling point.

Well, in case you wanted another reason to pick up the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in particular, Samsung has announced a new version – the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition. We’ll be going through all the details of the Bespoke Edition below.

Everything you need to know about the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition focuses on giving you deeper personalisation of your folding phone, with more device colours to purchase.

Current Galaxy Z Flip 3 owners shouldn’t feel like they’re missing out, as the Bespoke Edition doesn’t actually provide any new features or enhancements – it’s just new device colours. 49 possible device colours, in fact, so your phone can be tailor-made to match your personal style.

While the standard Galaxy Z Flip 3 only includes four colour choices (Cream, Green, Lavender and Phantom Black), the Bespoke Edition will let you customise the ‘front’ section and the ‘back’ section of your device separately, allowing you to mix and match colours at your will.

You can also choose between a Black or a Silver frame, which is comprised of the bezels and the mid-section. You can select one of five colours for the front and back sections separately, giving you a nice two-tone finish. The colours are Black, Blue, Pink, White and Yellow.

Samsung has a design tool on its website for the Bespoke Edition, allowing you to mix and match colours and offering a 360° view of your new phone. Here are some designs we came up with by playing around with the tool:

Once you order your device, it’ll be made to your specifications, and it’ll arrive with a special pre-loaded wallpaper and cover screen that matches your device colours. If you’re feeling like a change, you can head into any Samsung Experience Store and redesign your Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition at will.

The Bespoke Edition does, however, come at an extra cost. While the standard Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 starts at $1,499, the Bespoke Edition costs $1,679. Whether or not you can justify an additional $289 for some extra colours on the outside of your phone, it certainly is a steep cost for colourful options.

In fairness, the Bespoke Edition comes with 256GB storage capacity, which costs $1,599 on the standard Galaxy Z Flip 3 anyway, so you’re really only paying an extra $80 for personalised colour. Past the $1,500 price point, you might just think ‘why not’ and go wild designing your own Z Flip 3 – but this option is certainly not for the budget-conscious consumer.

A big positive is that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition comes with two years of Samsung Care+ (usually $249), allowing you to swap your broken device for a new one if you need to (a $149 swapping fee applies). This is listed as a promotion on the Samsung website and is valid until withdrawn. Terms apply.

If you’re a fan of customisation, Samsung is giving you more options than ever before. Available now, you can also customise your own Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which has its own Bespoke Edition model starting at $449 on the Samsung website.

You can also pick up a pair of special edition Maison Kitsuné Galaxy Buds 2 or Galaxy Watch 4 through the Samsung website, costing $349 and $599 respectively. Again, the price of customisation is quite high here, as the standard Galaxy Buds 2 cost $219, and the Galaxy Watch 4 starts at $399. These will be available from November 12, with pre-orders live now.

When and where can I get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition?

You can purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition directly through Samsung, however, it isn’t available through any other retailers. This is because Samsung’s website is the only place you’ll find the Bespoke studio. Whether or not this will change in the future, we’ll have to wait and see.

