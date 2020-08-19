Samsung announces three years of Android updates for Galaxy devices

Samsung has announced a great initiative to provide people with older generation phones a better all-round experience. Samsung will, going forward, support consistent operating system updates to select phones for three years after being initially released – a move that will save a lot of consumers money, and not force a phone upgrade on users earlier than necessary.

This means, if you bought a Samsung phone in 2019, you’ll receive Android OS updates for three years, up until 2022. This way you’re not left in the dust, and your phone will now receive all the necessary software enhancements and security updates with each new version of Android.

However, not every Samsung device will be receiving these updates – while you can trust that Samsung phones from 2019 onwards will be supported, it’s best to check if your specific Samsung phone is included.

“As people hold onto their devices for longer, we are working to bring secure protection and exciting new features to the devices already in their hands,” Samsung Senior Vice President Janghyun Yoon said.

“By supporting up to three generations of Android OS upgrade, we are extending the life cycle of our Galaxy products.”

If you’d like to see the full list of supported devices, scroll down. Typically only newer devices will continue to be supported, such as those released last year.

Samsung Galaxy S20 line – supported for three years

The phones in this table will be supported for three years, and are available to buy on plans from several major telcos. The Galaxy S20 line is Samsung’s premier run of luxury phones, and each of these devices have a lot to offer customers wanting a premium smartphone. Now that they’ll be supported for three years, you can guarantee they’ll have lasting power.



Galaxy S20 5G

Galaxy S20 Plus 5G

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Plans The following table shows a selection of 24-month 128GB Samsung Galaxy S20 5G plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products which may contain links to a referral partner. Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Plans The following table shows a selection of 24-month 128GB Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products which may contain links to a referral partner. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Plans The following table shows a selection of 24-month 128GB Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products which may contain links to a referral partner.

What phones will be supported for three years?

Phones from across all of Samsung’s Galaxy mobile device lines will be supported for three years, however older generation phones won’t be included. Below you’ll find the complete list of phones Samsung will be supporting with three generations of Android updates:

Galaxy S series: Samsung’s premium line of phones

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20 5G

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20+ 5G

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Along with upcoming Galaxy S devices

Galaxy Note series: Samsung’s line of large phablet phones

Note 10

Note 10

Note 10 5G

Note 10+

Note 10+ 5G

Note 20

Note 20 5G

Note 20 Ultra

Note 20 Ultra 5G

Along with upcoming Note devices

Galaxy Foldable series: Samsung’s line of phones with folding screens

Galaxy A series: Samsung’s line of mid-range phones

A90 5G

A51

A51 5G

A71

A71 5G

Along with select upcoming A series devices

Advertisement

When should I upgrade my phone?

Now that Samsung has announced three years of support for its most popular devices, upgrading your phone should be a whole lot less expensive, stressful, or frequent. With three years of support you can pad out when you’re going to spend money on a new handset, although you’ll eventually start to notice if your phone is lacking in processing power and battery life anyway.

Realistically, it’s difficult to pin down when your phone will start showing wear and tear, but it’s reasonable to see replacing your phone as something you should do every three to four years. the last thing you want is a phone that’s battery only lasts 20 minutes, or an operating system with some heavy lag. Make sure you’re doing what works for you – the flashiest new smartphone isn’t for everyone, but everyone deserves a quality device.