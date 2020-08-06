Overnight (August 6) Samsung announced two new lifestyle technologies for Android fans: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy Buds Live, two devices intended to keep you connected and tuned-in when you’re up and about. Both of these accessories have lots to offer with some interesting designs, and can work with any Android device. And the good news is that each of these accessories is now available to pre-order in Australia directly from Samsung.

The Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra were also shown off last night, both of which pair seamlessly with the Watch 3 and Buds Live range. There’s a lot to go over, so let’s jump into it.

The Galaxy Watch 3

The Galaxy Watch 3 is the newest in Samsung’s run of smart watches, involving some nice looking leather and stainless steel in the design, with a titanium model also coming. The Galaxy Watch 3 will be available in two different sizes – 41mm and 45mm.

In Australia the Watch 3 will be available in two colours: Mystic Silver and Mystic Black. It’s 14% thinner, 8% smaller and 15% lighter than the original Galaxy Watch, with a rotating bezel for functionality. Both device sizes will be able to read your blood pressure and will include electrocardiogram readings, which reads your heart pattern.

The Watch 3 can wireless charge, and has an 340mAh battery in the 45mm model, and 247mAh battery in the 41mm model, both able to last a decent amount of time before a recharge. You’ll be able to take calls and send messages on the go, as well as access compatible apps and receive notifications from your smartphone.

The Galaxy Watch 3 will be shipping to Australia on August 19, but pre-orders are now live via Samsung. The Watch 3 is also likely to be available on plans from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone, although no details have been announced. Outright pricing is below.

Galaxy Watch 3 LTE (41mm): $799

$799 Galaxy Watch 3 LTE (45mm): $849

$849 Galaxy Watch 3 BlueTooth (41mm): $649

$649 Galaxy Watch 3 Bluetooth (45mm): $699

The Galaxy Buds Live

The Galaxy Buds Live are an interesting take on wireless earphones – with a new ergonomic shape designed to fit more comfortably in the ear, the next-gen Buds look like beans. Involving sound design from AKG with a 12mm speaker and a bass duct, the Galaxy Buds Live feature three microphones to pick up your voice in any condition, as well as built-in noise cancellation.

There’s no disconnection needed to switch your Buds back and forth between compatible devices from the Samsung range, and you can switch between them on the fly thanks to Bluetooth Info Sync. For example, if you wanted to watch a video on your Samsung Tablet, you could just switch your Buds Live over from another paired device without any disconnection. Spotify users can also connect to the app instantly with a ‘touch and hold’ gesture thanks to new integration, and the Buds work with both iOS and Android phones and devices.

The Buds Live get one hour of play time out of a 5 minute charge, and the battery can deliver up to six hours of non-stop playback, and 15 hours over multiple charges. The Buds Live also come with a snazzy-looking charging case, and both the case and Buds will be available in Australia in three different colours: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic White.

The Galaxy Buds Live will be shipping to Australia on August 19, but can be pre-ordered from Samsung now for $319. If you’re planning to pick up the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, you can also score a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live when you pre-order before 20 August, 2020.

