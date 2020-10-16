Save $600 with Telstra’s new SIM-only mobile deal

Advertisement

Just in time for iPhone 12, Telstra has announced a seriously competitive deal on its premium Extra Large postpaid plan.

Sign up to Telstra’s $115 plan with 180GB of data before November 16, 2020, and you’ll score a huge $50 monthly discount for your first 12 months. This drops the price down to $65 per month, and saves you a whopping $600 in your first year.

The discount will be delivered as a monthly mobile credit, and applied each month you stay connected. After 12 months, the credit will expire and plan prices will return to the standard $115 per month; you can stick with Telstra’s Extra Large plan at full price, or switch to a different plan with a lower monthly cost.

Your $65 per month gets you 180GB of full-speed mobile data, plus unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia. This plan is also free of excess data usage fees in Australia – once you’ve used up your included high-speed data allowance, you’ll have access to unlimited data capped at speeds of 1.5Mbps.

This is fast enough for general on-the-go mobile data use, and once your monthly bill resets, you’ll again have access to your plan’s included full-speed data. You can jump on Telstra’s Extra Large mobile deal by following the links below, but keep in mind it’s set to expire on November 16.

The following table shows a selection of published Telstra SIM-only postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Telstra’s 5G-ready plans

The Extra Large plan also includes free access to Telstra’s new 5G network where available, as well as coverage on 4G and 3G networks. Telstra is currently rolling out 5G in over 60 towns and cities across the country, and more than 40% of Australians now have some form of 5G coverage at home, at work or in surrounding suburbs.

With pre-orders for the first-ever 5G iPhones, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, about to go live (the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max coming next month), Telstra is unsurprisingly pushing this as an unmissable deal for Apple fans.

“With Telstra 5G now available in more than 60 cities and towns, along with more 5G devices hitting the market, this offer is perfectly timed,” said Michael Acklund, Telstra Group Executive, Consumer and Small Business. “Telstra is giving customers a big discount on big data allowances for the next 12 months so people can try Telstra 5G for themselves.”

Telstra’s $50 off deal is available for both SIM-only customers and those who pair the Extra Large plan with a new phone, including the new iPhone 12, the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series, or the Google Pixel 5.

If you’re paying off a new phone on a 24-month device plan, your mobile costs will revert back to the full $115 price after 12 months; however, as Telstra’s postpaid plans are contract-free, you’re free to switch to a cheaper Telstra plan once your discounted year is up.

Telstra plans also include data-free sports streaming of NRL, AFL, AFWL A-League and Netball games, plus data-free Apple Music streaming (subscription required). You’ll also get unlimited access to Telstra Air WiFi hotspots in Australia, and Fon hotspots when overseas.

Telstra 5G Phone Plans