If you’re planning to head into the new financial year with an upgraded smartphone, Telstra’s Super Saver sale can save you hundreds on in-demand devices.

Pick up any eligible smartphone on a Telstra device payment plan before 30 June, and you’ll score a $10 monthly discount for 24 months. The offer applies to device repayment terms of both 24 months and 36 months, provided you combine your phone with a Telstra postpaid plan and stay connected for a minimum of 24 months.

The Super Saver deal saves you a total of $240 on the following eligible smartphones:

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G (128GB and 512GB)

(128GB and 512GB) Samsung Galaxy S20 5G (128GB)

(128GB) Samsung Galaxy A90 5G (128GB)

(128GB) iPhone XS (64GB)

(64GB) Google Pixel 4 (64GB)

(64GB) Telstra Tough Max 3 (64GB)

(64GB) Nokia 7.2 (64GB)

Your $10 per month discount is applied via a monthly bill credit over the course of 24 months. Keep in mind that if you cancel your service early, you may forfeit any remaining plan credits and be required to pay the full outstanding balance of your device.

All of the above phones can be combined with any of Telstra’s four postpaid SIM-only mobile plans, available month-to-month. Plans include unlimited standard talk and text in Australia, plus generous full-speed data inclusions and unlimited data capped at 1.5Mbps speeds.

Telstra phone customers can also enjoy data-free sport streaming, data-free streaming from Apple Music (subscription required), and free Telstra Air WiFi hotspot use.

If you’re picking up a 5G device, such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, S20+ 5G, or A90 5G, you’ll also receive free access to Telstra’s 5G network where available from now through to 30 June, 2020. After this date, those on Small or Medium plans can continue to use 5G for an additional $15 per month, while Large and Extra Large plans include continued 5G access at no extra cost.

Telstra Super Saver phones and plans

Telstra’s Super Saver sale ends 30 June, 2020. To give you an idea of what you’ll pay for popular included devices, we’ve listed 24-month Telstra plans for several eligible smartphones in the below tables.

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S20 5G plans

The following table shows published 24-month Telstra plans for the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Telstra iPhone XS plans

The following table shows published 24-month Telstra plans for the iPhone XS 64GB on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Telstra Samsung Galaxy A90 5G plans

The following table shows published 24-month Telstra plans for the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Other Telstra EOFY deals

