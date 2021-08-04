Looking for some discounts on your phone or internet bill? Multi-service provider Southern Phone has just dropped a few offers across its selection of postpaid phone plans and NBN plans.

If you’re interested in Southern Phone’s suite of postpaid plans, you can score some discounts on its cheapest Small plan and the Large plan for the first three months, while anyone looking for a new NBN plan can score the first two months of their plan fees for free on select plans. Let’s take a look at what deals Southern Phone is currently offering.

Discounts on Southern Phone SIM-only phone plans

Southern Phone offers a simple selection of four month-to-month SIM-only postpaid plans on the Optus 3G and 4G mobile network.

Currently, you can pick up the Small plan for $7.50 per month for the first six months, with the price then reverting to $10 per month onwards, to a total saving of $15 over those six months. The Small plan includes unlimited standard national calls and SMS along with 2GB of data.

If you need a little more data, the Large plan is now available for $20 per month for the first three months, with your plan price reverting back to $35 per month onwards (a total saving of $45 over those three months). This plan also includes unlimited standard national calls and SMS, along with 40GB of data and $300 of call credit for standard international calls.

Both of these discounts require you to activate within 30 days of purchasing, with these offers expiring September 30, 2021. Terms apply.

If you want to check out these deals or compare to other Southern Phone phone plans, the following table shows all published Southern Phone postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Get the first two months of your NBN plan for free with Southern Phone

In the market for a new NBN plan? Southern Phone’s NBN offer includes the first two months of your NBN 50 or NBN 100 plan fees free for new customers. After those two months, you’ll pay $75 per month for NBN 50 speeds, while for NBN 100 speeds, you’ll pay $95 per month. These offers expire August 31, 2021, terms apply.

Southern Phone allows you to either BYO modem, or add on a modem for $99 upfront. Plans are month-to-month and include unlimited data. Keep in mind that NBN 100 plans may not be available to your home depending on your home’s NBN connection. Southern Phone states that customers with FTTN, FTTB or FTTC connections will be informed if your home’s connection isn’t capable of delivering the speeds of the plan you chose. NBN 100 is typically only available to homes with a FTTP or some HFC connections.

The below table features a selection of Southern Phone NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a wider range of providers. These are products with links to a referral partner.

Advertisement

How does Southern Phone compare to other providers?

When it comes to its phone plans, Southern Phone offers some rather competitive prices. The $10 Small plan is one of the cheapest postpaid plans around, and the 2GB data inclusion is a little more data than what other plans offer at this price.

The other plans also are fairly in-line with what is on offer from other providers such as Woolworths Mobile and Belong, with fairly decent data inclusions for your money. The X Large plan in particular is one of the more generous plans around in terms of how much data you get for your money.

The following table shows a selection of postpaid plans under $40 on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

As for its NBN plans, Southern Phone does offer some fairly competitive NBN plans. However, Southern Phone only offers three of the seven different speed tiers available, so if you’re looking for the slowest speed tier or the ultra-fast plans, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

Its NBN 100 plan is offered on the 100/20 speed tier, rather than the 100/40 speed. However, this is the case for most NBN providers, opting for the plan with lower upload speed. When it comes to pricing, Southern Phone’s NBN plans are pretty consistent with what is on market from other providers, and is even a little bit cheaper than some competitors.

The below table features a selection of NBN 50 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a wider range of providers. These are products with links to a referral partner.