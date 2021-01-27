Advertisement

January is nearly over, which means it’s back to school time! If you’re heading into the new year needing a new handset, Telstra is offering two smartphones on sale: the OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G, OPPO’s flagship phone of 2020, and the Google Pixel 4a with 5G, Google’s budget 5G phone. You’ll have to snatch these deals up quick though – Telstra’s back to school offers end soon.

Telstra’s back to school offers

Telstra’s back to school deals include discounts on two popular 5G devices, the OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G and Google Pixel 4a with 5G. Keep in mind the discount is in the form of a welcome credit, which is applied to your bill.

To get the most out of this discount, you should stay connected on a Telstra plan for the duration of the repayment period, otherwise you’ll have to pay the device out in full. You may want to stay with Telstra for now anyway, as it’s one of the few providers that offers 5G network access (on Medium, Large and Extra Large postpaid plans). See below for what’s on offer:

OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G: $400 off. $66.62/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $1,199 + your selected Telstra phone plan (Ends February 2)

$400 off. $66.62/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $1,199 + your selected Telstra phone plan (Ends February 2) Google Pixel 4a with 5G: $150 off. $33.29/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $798.96 + your selected Telstra phone plan (Ends February 15)

If you’re interested in either of these devices, you can pick them both up at the checkout when purchasing a Telstra phone plan, which is required. You can find Telstra phone plans below.

Should I go with Telstra?

Telstra is one of Australia’s biggest telcos, operating its own 4G, 3G and 5G networks across the country, and offering big deals like its current back-to-school promo.

Postpaid plan inclusions begin at 40GB data on the Small plan, up to 180GB per month on the Extra Large plan, with 5G access available on all postpaid plans except the Small. All mobile plans come without lock-in contracts, although the full discounts on offer require you to be connected for the duration of the repayment period, otherwise you’ll need to pay the device out in full.

Postpaid Telstra plans also provide unlimited data, speed-capped at 1.5Mbps once you surpass your monthly full-speed data limit. If you’d like to compare Telstra to the rest of the postpaid market, check out some of the plans below.