Telstra is doing a wide range of deals this Christmas season! From now until December 25, 2020, you can snatch up bargains on mobile plans and phones, such as $400 off the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G on a 12-month or 24-month plan. We’ve outlined all the best deals from Telstra this festive season below.

Telstra Christmas deals

Below you’ll find the highlights of Telstra’s device deals. You can pick these devices up on a 12-month or 24-month phone payment plan, although keep in mind that the discounts applied are in the form of bill credits. This means they’ll be applied on your subsequent Telstra bills over the payment period. Withdrawing from the payment plan early will require you to pay out the device price in full without any remaining discounts, terms apply. Here are the deals:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: $400 off. $66.63/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $1,599.12 + your selected Telstra plan

$400 off. $66.63/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $1,599.12 + your selected Telstra plan Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: $400 off. $66.63/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $1,599.12 + your selected Telstra plan

$400 off. $66.63/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $1,599.12 + your selected Telstra plan Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G: $400 off. $52.04/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $1,248.96 + your selected Telstra plan

$400 off. $52.04/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $1,248.96 + your selected Telstra plan Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G: $400 off. $52.04/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $1,248.96 + your selected Telstra plan

$400 off. $52.04/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $1,248.96 + your selected Telstra plan OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G: $240 off. $39.95/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $959 + your selected Telstra plan

$240 off. $39.95/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $959 + your selected Telstra plan Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: $240 off. $37.87/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $908.88 + your selected Telstra plan

$240 off. $37.87/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $908.88 + your selected Telstra plan Google Pixel 5: $240 off. $31.62/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $758.88 + your selected Telstra plan

$240 off. $31.62/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $758.88 + your selected Telstra plan Google Pixel 4a 5G: $240 off. $23.29/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $558.96 + your selected Telstra plan

$240 off. $23.29/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $558.96 + your selected Telstra plan OPPO Find X2 Neo 5G: $200 off. $29.11/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $698.80 + your selected Telstra plan

$200 off. $29.11/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $698.80 + your selected Telstra plan Samsung Galaxy A51: $200 off. $16.61/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $398.80 + your selected Telstra plan

How do I get these deals?

You’ll need to sign up on a Telstra postpaid plan, and pick one of these handsets up at the checkout. You can use our table below to head on over to the Telstra website – just select the phone you need when you get there and you’ll be ready. Just keep in mind some phones may be out of stock.

Telstra is also offering massive savings on postpaid plans right now on Medium, Large and Extra Large plans, giving you $10 per month off on each of these for a year, to a total of $120 saved. This offer ends on December 25.

The following table shows selected published Telstra postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Should I go with Telstra?

On top of having some pretty big deals like this, Telstra offers some pretty big bonuses as Australia’s largest telco. Operating its own 3G, 4G and 5G networks, Telstra has some huge data inclusions, offering up to 180GB on its postpaid plans. All mobile plans are without lock-in contracts, however you’ll need to remain with Telstra for 12 or 24 months to get the full handset discounts listed above.

Postpaid customers (excluding Small plan customers) can also access the 5G network at no extra cost. Telstra also offers unlimited data, speed capped at 1.5Mbps, if you go over your monthly high-speed data allowance. If you’d like to compare Telstra to the rest of the market, check out the table below.