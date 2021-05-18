Telstra has announced a limited-time sale on its hottest smartphones, including the iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21+. And while these offers are part of the massive Australia-wide Click Frenzy Mayhem sale, they’ll be available for a full seven days via Telstra’s website – so you won’t need to be a Click Frenzy member to snag a bargain.

From May 18 through to May 24, customers can save up to $300 on devices when buying on a Telstra phone plan. These offers are available to new customers, and to existing Telstra users upgrading to a new smartphone or smart watch.

Telstra’s ‘7 Day Frenzy’ deals include:

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 128GB: now $1,236 (save $300)

now $1,236 (save $300) Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 256GB: now $1,332 (save $300)

now $1,332 (save $300) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB: now $799 (save $200)

now $799 (save $200) Samsung Galaxy A32 5G: now $420 (save $60)

now $420 (save $60) iPhone 12 64GB: now $1,199 (save $150)

now $1,199 (save $150) iPhone 12 Mini 64GB: now $1,049 (save $150)

If you’re considering picking up a smartphone, you can buy any of the above iPhone or Samsung devices on a Telstra payment plan over 12 or 24 months, or purchase your device outright. You’ll pay the same in total no matter which term you pick (minus the current discount), but your monthly repayments will be smaller if you opt for a 24-month payment period.

Each smartphone can be paired with Telstra’s range of Upfront SIM-only plans, which require you to pay each month in advance but are available month-to-month with no lock-in contract. You’re free to switch between plans each month if your data needs or budget changes, but be aware that if you cancel your Telstra service you’ll need to pay out any remaining balance on your new device.

All of Telstra’s four Upfront plans include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, a monthly full-speed data allowance, plus unlimited speed-capped data limited to 1.5Mbps. If you’re interested in using Telstra’s 5G network, be aware that access is only available on Telstra’s Medium, Large and Extra Large plans.

Telstra’s SIM-only plans are available below — you can click through to pick out a plan and smartphone, or scroll down for Samsung Galaxy S21+ and iPhone 12 specific plans.

Telstra iPhone 12 plans

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans

SpaceTalk kids smartwatch: $50 off at Telstra

As part of its 7 Day Frenzy, Telstra is also cutting prices on the kid-friendly SpaceTalk Adventure smartwatch/fitness tracker. The 4G smartwatch is now available for $299 outright, saving you $50 off the usual $349 full price.

You can pick up the SpaceTalk at full price upfront, or break it into repayments: either $29.08 per month over 12 months, or $14.54 per month over 24 months. The watch is 4G-capable and includes GPS tracking, SMS and call functionality, water resistance and SOS alerts, and Bluetooth connectivity and parental controls, making it a great first wearable for kids and teens.