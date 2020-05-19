Telstra Click Frenzy deals: save on mobile, broadband, and Xbox plans

If you’re a savvy online shopper, you’re no doubt all over Click Frenzy Mayhem – a 53-hour online sale that brings together hundreds of major retailers to offer limited-time discounts and deals. This year, one of the biggest participants is Telstra as the telco is cutting prices on mobile plans, home broadband, and even its Xbox All Access gaming bundle.

While Click Frenzy officially begins at 7pm AEST on Tuesday, 19 May 2020, Telstra’s offers are live now and available through to 25 May, 2020. The seven-day sale is available both online and in Telstra retail stores, and includes the following special offers.

Telstra phone deals for Click Frenzy

If you’re looking for a new mobile phone plan – either with or without a brand new device – you can save $120 on your first year with Telstra. Sign up to any SIM-only postpaid Telstra mobile plan, and you’ll receive a $10 account credit each month for your first 12 months – a total saving of $120.

This offer is open to all new customers, or to existing customers adding a new mobile service, and you’re free to bring your own unlocked phone or combine the plan with a new device from Telstra. The phone options include iPhones, the Samsung Galaxy range, and brands such as OPPO, Huawei and Google, and all devices can be paid off over 24 or 36 months.

Telsta’s SIM-only plans currently begin at $50 per month for unlimited standard talk and text, plus 30GB of full-speed data and unlimited speed-capped data (limited to 1.5Mbps). Keep in mind that as these plans are contract-free, prices and inclusions are subject to change.

If you’re interested in pairing your plan with a 5G phone, access to Telstra’s 5G network is free until 30 June, 2020. After this date, customers on the Medium and Large plans can continue to use 5G at no extra cost, but those on Extra Small and Small plans will need to pay an extra $15 per month.

Telstra mobile broadband deals

If you’re after a flexible, portable, high-speed broadband option for home, work or on-the-go, Telstra is also offering a $10 monthly discount on mobile broadband. Again, new services will receive a monthly account credit of $10 each month for the first 12 months, with a total saving of $120 in your first year.

Mobile broadband customers can go SIM-only or pair their plan with a new broadband device on a 24 or 36-month payment plan. Telstra offers devices such as the 4GX Wi-Fi Pro or Nighthawk M2, plus plug-in-and-play USB dongles such as the Telstra 4GX USB.

Mobile broadband uses Telstra’s 4G and 5G networks to provide a portable broadband connection, offering an alternative to internet options such as NBN or ADSL. More information on Telstra mobile broadband is available here.

All of Telstra’s mobile broadband plans are month-to-month with no lock-in contract or setup fees. Prices currently begin at $15 for 5GB of data, up to $75 for a hefty 200GB, although plan prices and inclusions may change. All plans include a high-speed data allowance, plus unlimited data capped at speeds of 1.5Mbps.

Telstra Xbox deals

Finally, Telstra is dropping prices on its XBox One S package, saving you $120 over 24 months. Pick up Telstra’s Xbox All Access bundle with the Xbox One S, and you’ll save $5 per month for the full 24 months of your plan – cutting your monthly device payment down to $22 per month (minimum cost $528 when you stay connected for 24 months, plus plan costs).

Telstra’s Xbox One S package includes the Xbox One S console, a monthly Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, online multi-play through Xbox Live Gold, and digital codes for Forza Horizon 4 and LEGO Speed Champions. You can also sign up for Telstra’s Xbox All Access with the Xbox One X instead for $34 per month, but keep in mind that there’s no Click Frenzy discount applicable to the pricier console.

The deal is available to new and existing Telstra customers on eligible plans, with the All Access bundle simply added to your monthly Telstra bill. You will need to have a Telstra mobile, broadband or streaming service on your account to qualify for this offer, and your $10 saving will be applied monthly as an account credit.

While there’s no obligation for XBox All Access customers to sign on to a Telstra broadband plan, if you’re interested in the telco’s NBN options, we’ve listed several gaming-ready plans in the table below.

Click Frenzy FAQs

When is Click Frenzy?

Start: 7pm (AEST) Tuesday, May 19

Finish: Midnight (AEST) Thursday, May 21

Click Frenzy Mayhem will last a total of 53 hours and feature over 2,000 deals, from 300+ brands Australia-wide.

What is Click Frenzy?

Inspired by the US version Cyber Monday, Click Frenzy is an online sales event organised by Global Marketplace for Australia. It runs a few times a year and attracts legions of bargain hunters each time. The next 2020 Click Frenzy event will be the Travel Spring sale on September 1. Another Click Frenzy sale is also slated for November 17.

Where do I shop Click Frenzy deals?

You can shop Click Frenzy exclusive deals and offers on the Click Frenzy website and from participating retailers online and in store. Check individual retailers for details.

Image: Dean Drobot / Shutterstock