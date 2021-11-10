Telstra brings back 7-day Click Frenzy sale

Searching for Click Frenzy phone deals? Telstra’s week-long ‘7 day frenzy’ sale is back, this time with savings on a range of Samsung and OPPO devices.

From now through to Monday, November 15, you can grab discounts on selected smartphones and tablets when you add your tech to a Telstra mobile or data plan. With the holidays just around the corner, Telstra’s sale is a great way to save on Chrissy gifts (or simply a chance to treat yourself to a new gadget!).

Telstra Click Frenzy phone deals

If you’re ready to upgrade your phone, Telstra is offering the following smartphone deals:

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB: save $250 (now $998)

save $250 (now $998) Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 256GB: save $250 (now $1,094)

save $250 (now $1,094) Samsung Galaxy A32 5G: save $100 (now $380)

save $100 (now $380) OPPO A94 5G: save $100 (now $499)

To claim your discount, pick up any of the above phones from Telstra — either on a 12, 24, or 36-month device payment plan, or outright — and add on a Telstra Upfront mobile plan. If you’re buying outright, the discount will be applied at checkout; if you prefer to spread the cost over a payment plan, your savings will be applied across your monthly device payments (cancel your plan early, and you may forfeit any remaining discount).

If you’re after a premium smartphone, read our Samsung Galaxy S21 review to see if 2021’s flagship Samsung phone ticks your boxes. But you’re looking for a more affordable device, both the Galaxy A32 and OPPO’s A94 are 5G-capable and packed with features.

Telstra’s Upfront mobile plans are SIM-only, but can be paired with any device from Telstra. These plans are month-to-month, with no lock-in contract, but do require you to pay for each month in advance. All plans include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, plus a monthly fast data allowance and unlimited data capped to speeds of 1.5Mbps. You’ll also get unlimited international SMS, and 30 minutes of standard international calls each month.

Prices begin at $55 per month for 40GB of full-speed data, up to $115 for 180GB. However, if you do want to use one of the discounted 5G-ready devices on Telstra’s 5G network, be aware that 5G access is only included on Telstra’s $65, $85 and $115 plans; the $55 Small plan is restricted to Telstra’s 4G and 5G networks.

Telstra Click Frenzy tablet deals

Alongside smartphone offers, Telstra is also discounting two popular Samsung Galaxy tablets when you add to a Telstra Upfront data plan. The deals include:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 128GB: save $300 (now $949)

save $300 (now $949) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G 256GB: save $300 (now $1,644)

Both devices are available to buy outright, or on a 12, 24, or 36-month device payment plan. As with Telstra’s smartphone offers, buying on a payment term means your total savings will be spread across your monthly repayments, and that cancelling your plan early will require you to pay off your device balance without any remaining discount.

To score a price cut, you’ll need to add your tablet to any of Telstra’s four Upfront data-only plans. All plans include a monthly full-speed data allowance, along with unlimited data restricted to speeds of 1.5Mbps, so there’s no excess data charges if you exceed your fast gigabyte inclusions.

Plans begin at $15 per month for 5GB of fast data, with 30GB, 75GB, and 400GB options available. However, only Telstra’s 75GB and 400GB plans include 5G network access — so if you’re considering picking up the 5G-ready Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, you’ll need to add one these options to use Telstra 5G.

