Telstra is dropping prices on some of its most in-demand phones and tech, in a new one-day-only sale the telco is calling ‘Telstra Day’.

Buy a discounted device online or in-store on Thursday, August 5, and you could save up to $500 off the recommended retail price when you add your phone to a Telstra plan. The massive sale includes premium smartphones such as the iPhone 12 series and the Samsung Galaxy S21 range, as well as Apple accessories like AirPods and the Apple Watch SE.

The ‘day of unreal deals’ ends at midnight August 5, so customers have just 24 hours to snap up a bargain. However, the offers are available online, in all Telstra retail stores, and via Call and Collect for areas in lockdown, as well as by following the links below.

Here’s some of the huge discounts on offer this Telstra Day.

Smartphone deals: save on iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S21

iPhone 12 Mini: $500 discount

$500 discount iPhone 12: $400 discount

$400 discount iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max: $150 discount

$150 discount Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: $500 discount

$500 discount Samsung Galaxy S21: $250 discount

All of the above price cuts are available to new and upgrading customers who add their phone to a Telstra Upfront mobile plan. You can pick up each device on a 12 or 24-month handset payment plan, which spreads the full cost over equal monthly repayments, or choose to buy outright at the discounted price. If you opt for a payment plan, your discount will be applied across all 12 or 24 months of repayments; if you cancel your service earlier, you may be required to pay out the full remaining balance, minus any discount.

The iPhone 12 and Galaxy S21 ranges can be paired with any of Telstra’s four Upfront plans. However, to score a $500 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, you’ll need to add it to a Medium, Large or Extra Large plan only. But as the Small Telstra plan doesn’t include access to the telco’s 5G network — and the S21 Ultra is 5G-capable — many customers may prefer to opt for a pricier plan, both to lock in that device discount, and to use Telstra 5G.

Telstra’s Upfront plans begin at $55 per month for 40GB of high-speed data, and all include unlimited standard national talk and text, plus unlimited speed-capped data restricted to 1.5Mbps. All plans are contract-free, so you can switch between plans as needed while paying for your new smartphone. Telstra plans for the iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21 are below.

iPhone 12 Plans

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plans

Upfront Plans Telstra iPhone 12 Plans The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 64GB iPhone 12 on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our mobile phone plan comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Telstra Galaxy S21 5G Plans The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21 on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our mobile phone plan comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Telstra SIM-Only Plans The following table shows a selection of published SIM-only Telstra plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our mobile phone plan comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Tablet and accessory deals: up to $200 off Apple iPad Air

iPad Air: $200 discount

$200 discount Apple Watch SE: $100 discount

$100 discount Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $50 discount

$50 discount Apple HomePod Mini: $15 discount

$15 discount Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad: $27 discount

If you’re picking up an Apple iPad Air, you can buy from Telstra on a 12, 24, or 36-month plan, or pay for your device outright. Tablets can be paired with Telstra’s SIM-only mobile data options below, which offer data from 5GB up to 400GB depending on your plan.

Telstra Mobile Broadband Plans The following table shows a selection of published Telstra mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners. Brand Features Max Data** /billing period Advertised Cost^^ /billing period Extra Small SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay

No excess data charges in Australia

No 5G access

Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account min. cost $15 over one month 5 GB Max Data**/billing period $15 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site Small SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay

No excess data charges in Australia

No 5G access

Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account min. cost $25 over one month 30 GB Max Data**/billing period $25 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site Medium SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay

No excess data charges in Australia

5G access included

Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account min. cost $55 over one month 75 GB Max Data**/billing period $55 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site Large SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay

No excess data charges in Australia

5G access included

Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account min. cost $85 over one month 400 GB Max Data**/billing period $85 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Telstra Plus points giveaway

In addition to the above offers, Telstra is also giving away up to one million bonus Telstra Plus rewards points to customers who make any purchase during the Telstra Day sale. All participating customers with a Telstra Plus account will automatically go into the draw to win a share of 20 million Plus points, which can be redeemed across the Rewards store.