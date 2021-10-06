Telstra’s 24-hour flash sale is back for October, with the telco dropping some serious discounts on smartphones, headphones, tablets and tech. If you’re looking to upgrade your phone, add on a smartwatch, or grab must-have accessories like cases and chargers, today’s the day to snap up a bargain.

Hit up Telstra’s online store via the links below (or buy over the phone, through click and collect, or in Telstra stores where available), and you can save up to $500 off the price of premium smartphones, $100 off iPads, and $240 off the Apple Watch Series 6. But don’t delay: these deals are only available on Thursday, 7 October, and only through Telstra.

Telstra Day phone deals: save on iPhone 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

iPhone 12 Pro: save $350 (now $1,349 for 128GB model, $1,519 for 256GB model, $1,869 for 512GB model)

save $350 (now $1,349 for 128GB model, $1,519 for 256GB model, $1,869 for 512GB model) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: save $500 (now $1,348 for 128GB model, $1,444 for 256GB model)

If a new phone is at the top of your wish list, Telstra is cutting $500 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21, and $350 off the iPhone 12 Pro. Both phones are 5G-ready and compatible with Telstra’s 5G network, although you’ll need to make sure you’re on a plan with 5G access — while this is included on Telstra’s Medium, Large and Extra Large plans, the Small option is 4G-only.

The above discounts are available to new and upgrading Telstra customers who pick up either device with a Telstra Upfront mobile plan. You can buy the phone outright from Telstra and add on a SIM plan at checkout, or spread the total cost over 12, 24 or 36 months of device payments.

If you do opt for a device repayment plan, your discount will be applied equally across your 12, 24 or 36 monthly installments. However, if you cancel your Telstra plan early, you’ll need to pay the full outstanding balance of your smartphone, minus any remaining discount.

Telstra’s postpaid mobile plans begin at $55 per month for 40GB of fast data, with all plans including unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, plus unlimited data capped at speeds of 1.5Mbps. Currently, you can score a huge $50 per month discount on Telstra’s 180GB plan for your first 12 months, bringing the cost down to $65 per month (normally $115) and saving you $600 over a year.

Telstra Galaxy S21 Ultra Plans

Telstra iPhone 12 Pro Plans

Telstra Day tech offers: save on Apple Watches, iPads, headphones and more



While there’s no price cuts on the new iPhone 13 range this Telstra Day, you can nab a nifty discount on other Apple devices, including the iPad Air and Apple Watch Series 6:

Apple iPad Air: save $100 (now $999)

save $100 (now $999) Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cell 40mm Blue with Deep Navy Sport band: save $240 (now $509)

save $240 (now $509) Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cell 40mm PRODUCT (RED) with PRODUCT (RED) Sport band: save $240 (now $509)

save $240 (now $509) Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cell 44mm PRODUCT (RED) with PRODUCT (RED) Sport band: save $240 (now $559)

Alongside huge savings on smartwatches and tablets, Telstra is also offering one-day discounts on a range of Jabra, JBL, BlueAnt, Cygnett and Mophie tech and accessories. These deals include:

Jabra Elite 75t (Black): save $48 (now $171)

save $48 (now $171) Jabra Elite Active 75t (Navy): save $48 (now $201)

save $48 (now $201) JBL Tune 125TWS: save $48 (now $101)

save $48 (now $101) Cygnett Powerhouse II Wireless 10W Desk Charger: save $15 (now $35)

save $15 (now $35) Mophie 2 in 1 Universal Wireless Charging Stand + Black: save $24 (now $106)

save $24 (now $106) BlueAnt Pump Air X Earphones: save $89.50 (now $89.50)

save $89.50 (now $89.50) BlueAnt X1 Black Speaker: save $40 (now $40)

Telstra is also discounting official Apple MagSafe cases for the iPhone 13 range. The iPhone 13 Mini Clear Case, iPhone 13 Clear Case, iPhone 13 Pro Clear Case, and iPhone 13 Pro Max Clear Case are each discounted to $69, a $10 saving for each model.

Telstra Day NBN deals

Last, but certainly not least, new Telstra NBN customers can claim a $100 welcome credit on unlimited Standard Plus, Premium, Superfast and Ultrafast plans. This offer is on top of the $15 per month discount new customers will receive for their first 12 months — but unlike the ongoing discount, your welcome credit is available only to those who sign up on Telstra Day.

