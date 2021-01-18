Save $600 on Telstra’s 180GB phone plan

Advertisement

Kicking off the new year, Telstra has a great deal for you over the course of 2021. From now until March 2021, you can pick up Telstra’s Extra Large postpaid plan for only $65 per month over a 12 month period (formerly $115 per month), giving you a massive saving of $600 in your first year.

This is a perfect plan for if you’re looking for a huge amount of data (180GB of full speed data each month, plus unlimited speed-capped data at 1.5Mbps once you surpass your monthly allowance), and for such a low price it’s hard to pass up. However, keep in mind that after 12 months, your plan price will revert back to the full $115; however, you’re free to switch to a less expensive plan at any time.

You need to be quick though! This deal is going away on March 1, 2021. Scroll down below to find the plan!

How do I get this deal?

You can get this deal by selecting the Extra Large option in the table below. You can sign up as a SIM-only customer with your own device, or pair this plan with a new phone on a Telstra handset plan over 24 or 36 months. Available phones include the Apple iPhone 12, Google Pixel 5, and newly-launched Samsung Galaxy S21. For your consideration, Telstra’s other postpaid plans are listed as well.

The following table shows selected published Telstra plans

Should I get a Telstra phone plan?

Telstra plans include access to Telstra’s 5G network (excluding the Small postpaid plan), data-free Apple Music streaming, access to Telstra Air Wi-Fi and data-free sports streaming. This is, of course, on top of Telstra’s massive data allowances per month, device offers and ‘unlimited’ data – every postpaid Telstra plan includes speed-capped unlimited data, in case you blow through your monthly data allowance. This is speed capped at 1.5Mbps, which is fine for general use. If you’d like to compare Telstra to the postpaid competition, check out the table below.