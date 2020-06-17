Telstra EOFY deal: get $15/mth bonus credit on SIM-only phone plans

If you’re looking for a cheaper phone plan, Telstra is cutting postpaid prices in an end of financial year deal.

On Telstra’s Large and Extra Large SIM-only plans, you can get $15 credit each month for 12 months if you sign up before June 30th. This means you’ll essentially be saving $15 each month, to a total of $180 over your first year.

Telstra’s Large and Extra Large plans offer 100GB and 150GB of full-speed data each month respectively, so if you’re big on your data, you’ll welcome these discounts. The bonus credit brings Telstra’s plan prices down to the following:

Telstra Large 100GB: $80 $65 per month (first 12 months)

$65 per month (first 12 months) Telstra Extra Large 150GB: $100 $85 per month (first 12 months)

If you’d like to save money on a smaller plan, Telstra is also offering its Medium (60GB for $60) plan with $10 off each month for your first 12 months. This adds up to a total saving of $120, and is a great mid-range plan for data lovers.

How can I get this deal?

You can get the above deal by signing up for a Large or Extra Large plan with Telstra by the end of June 2020. The deal will be automatically applied to your account at checkout, and you’ll be able to enjoy the extra credit for the next 12 months.

The $15 credit will function as a discount, and will appear on your bill as deductive from your total cost. You can cancel your plan at any time, but be aware that if you’ve combined your plan with a new smartphone on a Telstra device payment plan, you will need to pay off the remaining balance of your handset.

The following table shows published Telstra postpaid plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Should I get a postpaid Telstra plan?

Signing on with Australia’s largest telco isn’t for everyone – but if you like the network coverage, data allowance and perks Telstra offers, it might be the right provider right for you. All postpaid plans include unlimited standard talk & text in Australia, as well as unlimited speed-capped data limited to 1.5Mbps – fast enough to tide you over if you’ve run out of high-speed gigabytes.

Telstra’s SIM-only postpaid plans are contract-free: these plans don’t lock you in for a set period, so you can leave at any time without incurring an early termination fee. That being said, to get the benefit of Telstra’s current deals, you’ll need to be staying on for 12 months.

On top of these massive data allowances, Telstra customers with a compatible device can also get access to Telstra’s new 5G network. While Large and Extra Large plan customers will get continuing unlimited access to the new network, Small and Medium plan customers will only have free access until the 30th of June, 2020, after which a $15 per month fee will apply.

