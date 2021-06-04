Advertisement

It’s June, and you know what that means: end of financial year deals! This year, Telstra is running some huge specials across its catalogue of smartphones, including $200 off the iPhone 12, $500 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, and bonus Galaxy Watch 3’s with every S21 model phone purchase.

Telstra’s end-of-financial year sales will only last until June 30, so make sure you check out the website soon before you miss out on some savings.

Telstra EOFY year sale: All the big deals this year

Telstra’s EOFY year deals this year are wide-ranging and could save you hundreds of dollars on your next smartphone.

Just keep in mind that for these deals you’ll need to sign up on a Telstra upfront phone plan, be it if you’ve purchased the phone outright or on a 12 or 24-month plan. If you cancel your Telstra mobile plan during the time of your 12 or 24-month device payment, you’ll have to pay out the remaining cost of the phone without any further discounts. Terms apply.

Here are the big deals Telstra is offering until June 30:

iPhone 12: $200 off. Minimum cost $1,149 + your selected phone plan fees

$200 off. Minimum cost $1,149 + your selected phone plan fees iPhone 12 mini: $200 off. Minimum cost $999 + your selected phone plan fees

$200 off. Minimum cost $999 + your selected phone plan fees iPhone 12 Pro: $100 off. Minimum cost $1,599 + your selected phone plan fees

$100 off. Minimum cost $1,599 + your selected phone plan fees iPhone 12 Pro Max: $100 off. Minimum cost $1,749 + your selected phone plan fees

$100 off. Minimum cost $1,749 + your selected phone plan fees Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra: Get a bonus Galaxy Watch 3 with your purchase. Includes plan fees

Get a bonus Galaxy Watch 3 with your purchase. Includes plan fees Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: $500 off. Minimum cost $999 + your selected phone plan fees

$500 off. Minimum cost $999 + your selected phone plan fees Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: $500 off. Minimum cost $1,999 + your selected phone plan fees

$500 off. Minimum cost $1,999 + your selected phone plan fees Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: $50 off. Minimum cost $598 + your selected phone plan fees

$50 off. Minimum cost $598 + your selected phone plan fees Google Pixel 4a 5G: $250 off. Minimum cost $549 + your selected phone plan fees

$250 off. Minimum cost $549 + your selected phone plan fees OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G: $300 off. Minimum cost $1,399 + your selected phone plan fees

$300 off. Minimum cost $1,399 + your selected phone plan fees Telstra NBN: Get a bonus 20,000 Telstra Plus points on all home internet plans

The Telstra NBN deal will require you to sign up to a Telstra NBN plan before June 30, but all of the other deals listed above require you to sign up on a Telstra upfront plan before checking out. You can find Telstra Upfront plans below.

Should I sign up on a Telstra plan?

Telstra is Australia’s biggest telco, so it makes sense that it would have a lot of inclusions on its plans. Offering four signature upfront plans, each offering unlimited data (speed-capped at 1.5Mbps on top of unlimited speed data included on each plan), customers can enjoy data-free Apple Music streaming on each one of these plans (subscription required).

Customers can also enjoy live sport through select apps data-free, and each Upfront plan except for the Small plan includes 5G network access. Telstra also offers NBN, mobile broadband and home wireless broadband plans, along with prepaid phone plans. If you’d like to compare Telstra to other telcos, check out the plans in the table below.