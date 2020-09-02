The future is now, Telstra lovers. Telstra has announced a ‘world-first’ for its network – eSIM activation in no time, with an easy click-through in your My Telstra App.

If you’re not up to speed on what an eSIM is, it’s a relatively new technology that’s now being included in many newer model phones. eSIM basically involves not having a physical SIM card, and instead allows your phone to connect to a mobile plan digitally. It’s great if you’re somehow bad with misplacing your SIM, if you use multiple SIMs or numbers, or if you’re just generally distrustful of storing your details on a physical SIM card.

Starting today (September 2), eligible Telstra customers will be able to set their eSIM up through the Telstra app, provided your phone is compatible with eSIM technology. Not every phone is, so this is worth checking before you rush to sign up.

Previously users would have to set up the eSIM online or in a Telstra store, but not anymore – and Telstra is likely to be the first of many telcos embracing the switch to eSIM technology.

How do I set up my Telstra eSIM?

Firstly, you’ll need a Telstra mobile plan, and an eSIM capable phone. Popular devices available on Telstra plans that are eSIM compatible include:

You’ll need the My Telstra app installed on your phone: all you’ll need to do is log in, select Transfer eSIM, and follow the steps to set up your eSIM profile. You’ll need a confirmation code, which will be texted to you, and you’ll have the choice to set it up on that smartphone or on a separate device.

Once your eSIM is set up, you can take your physical SIM card out of your phone and still be connected to your Telstra plan. eSIMs make switching plans much easier, and with this inclusion in the app, you don’t need to visit a store or have an eSIM activation card sent out to you!

Telstra SIM-only plans

What does Telstra offer?

Telstra’s eSIM world first isn’t the only cool thing that Telstra offers. There’s a lot to love in a Telstra plan: operating on its own 3G, 4G and 5G networks, Telstra offers both postpaid and prepaid plans with unlimited talk and text in Australia.

Telstra offers 5G access for medium, large and extra large postpaid plans, the option to buy phones on plans (or outright), unlimited data on postpaid plans and some entertainment inclusions, along with international roaming and calls and texts. Postpaid customers also get three months of standard BINGE access, and all plans are available with no lock-in contract.

