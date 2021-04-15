Advertisement

Considering an upgrade to Apple’s 5G-ready iPhone 12 range? If you’ve been weighing up making a move to the current flagship iPhone, Telstra’s now running a limited-time flash sale across all Apple smartphones on plans that will save you up to $150 on device costs.

Pick up an iPhone on a Telstra payment plan between now and April 19, and you’ll get a discount of either $100 or $150, depending on your choice of phone. Eligible iPhones include:

iPhone 12 Mini: $150 off (was $1,198.80, now $1,048.80 plus your chosen plan costs)

iPhone 12: $150 off (was $1,348.80, now $1,198.80 plus your chosen plan costs)

iPhone 12 Pro: $100 off (was $1,698.80, now $1,598.96 plus your chosen plan costs)

iPhone 12 Pro Max: $100 off (was $1,848.80, now $1,748.96 plus your chosen plan costs)

iPhone SE: $100 off (was $678.96, now $578.96 plus your chosen plan costs)

iPhone 11: $100 off (was $998.88, now $898.88 plus your chosen plan costs)

iPhone XS: $100 off (was $998.88, now $898.88 plus your chosen plan costs)

You can buy any of these devices on a Telstra interest-free payment term of either 12 or 24 months. This means the cost of your phone (and the applicable discount) is divided into equal monthly payments across one or two years. However, if you decide to cancel your Telstra plan before the 12 or 24-month period ends, you’ll need to pay the remaining balance of your device, minus any discounts not yet applied.

Eligible devices are also offered by Telstra outright, so you’ll simply pay the full cost (with discount) at check-out and own your phone immediately. Keep in mind that you’ll still need to add your new phone to a Telstra mobile plan in to score $150 or $100 off the retail price.

Telstra iPhone plans

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

To qualify for any of the above discounts, you’ll need be a new or upgrading Telstra customer, and will also need to pair your new iPhone with a Telstra Upfront SIM-only mobile plan. While not technically prepaid, these plans do require you to pay in advance each month, but are available month-to-month and with no lock-in contract.

All plans include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, unlimited speed-capped data (limited to 1.5Mbps speeds), and a monthly full-speed data allowance. Plans also feature unlimited international SMS and 30 minutes of calls to standard overseas numbers each month, and Telstra 5G network access is included free on the Medium, Large and Extra Large speed tiers.

Telstra deal is back: get 180GB for $65

In related phone deal news, Telstra has brought back its popular introductory price cut on its Extra Large Mobile plan, which includes a huge 180GB of fast data per month. Normally priced at $115 monthly, this plan is now reduced to $65 per month for your first 12 months, saving you $50 on each bill and a total of $600 in your first year.

As this plan is contract-free, you’re able to move back to a cheaper option after the 12-month discount expires. If you’re looking for a 5G iPhone plan with lots of data and flexibility, this Extra Large deal from Telstra offers some serious value for your money, especially when compared with Telstra’s other plans (which currently include 80GB for $65, and 120GB for $85).

Combine Telstra’s flash iPhone sale with its Extra Large plan promo, and you’ll save up to $750 in total on your plan and phone. But if you are thinking of grabbing this double deal, be quick: while Telstra’s Extra Large discount is available until June 2021, its iPhone price drop ends April 19.

Of course, if you don’t require that much high-speed data, you may prefer a cheaper plan. If you’re looking at a plan to pair with the iPhone 12 outright (or any other smartphone!), we’ve compiled some SIM-only postpaid and prepaid options below to help you compare what’s on offer.