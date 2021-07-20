Telstra has just dropped its latest flash sale on some of the most sought-after devices from Apple and Samsung.

For a limited time, Telstra has increased the discounts that were already running this July, on three devices — the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Read on to find out how much you can save.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini — up to $400 off your phone

If you’re looking at the iPhone 12 Mini, Telstra has increased its discount on this device from $250 to $400 for seven days only from July 20 to July 26, 2021. After those seven days, the price will revert back to the $250 discount offer (which expires August 4, 2021). Here is how much you’ll pay for the iPhone 12 Mini from Telstra:

64GB iPhone 12 Mini — $66.57 per month over 12 months, $798.84 in total

64GB iPhone 12 Mini — $33.28 per month over 24 months, $798.72 in total

128GB iPhone 12 Mini — $73.24 per month over 12 months, $878.88 in total

128GB iPhone 12 Mini — $36.62 per month over 24 months, $878.88 in total

256GB iPhone 12 Mini — $87.41 per month over 12 months, $1,048.92 in total

256GB iPhone 12 Mini — $43.70 per month over 24 months, $1,048.80 in total

The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 64GB iPhone 12 Mini on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our mobile phone comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Apple iPhone 12 — up to $300 off your phone

The iPhone 12 has similar specs to the iPhone 12 Mini, but is a larger size. If the iPhone 12 sounds like the phone for you, Telstra has increased its discount from $150 up to $300 from July 20 to July 26, 2021. The discount will revert to $150 after July 26, and the $150 discount offer expires August 4, 2021. Below is how much you’ll pay for the iPhone 12 from Telstra during this flash sale:

64GB iPhone 12 — $87.41 per month over 12 months, $1,048.92 in total

64GB iPhone 12 — $43.70 per month over 24 months, $1,048.80 in total

128GB iPhone 12 — $94.08 per month over 12 months, $1,128.96 in total

128GB iPhone 12 — $47.04 per month over 24 months, $1,128.96 in total

256GB iPhone 12 — $108.25 per month over 12 months, $1,299 in total

256GB iPhone 12 — $54.12 per month over 24 months, $1,298.88 in total

The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 64GB iPhone 12 on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our mobile phone comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — up to $300 off your phone

Not an Apple fan? No worries. You can pick up the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with up to $300 off your device as part of Telstra’s flash sale (Telstra currently does not have stock of the 512GB model). This offer is available from July 20 to July 26, 2021. Check out how much you’ll pay for your device below:

128GB Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — $129 per month over 12 months, $1,548 in total

128GB Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — $64.50 per month over 24 months, $1,548 in total

256GB Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — $137 per month over 12 months, $1,644 in total

256GB Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — $68.50 per month over 24 months, $1,644 in total

The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our mobile phone comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.