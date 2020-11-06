Telstra iPhone 12 Mini & iPhone 12 Pro Max: Plans & Prices

It may feel like we’ve known about the newest 5G iPhones for a while, but it has been barely a month since we found out about the iPhone 12 series of devices. But, just when you thought this was old news, the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are about to go on sale, just a few weeks after the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro hit the shelves.

So, if you want to pick up either the iPhone 12 Mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max on a phone plan, here’s what you can expect with a Telstra iPhone plan.

Telstra iPhone 12 Mini plans

Just like the name suggests, the iPhone 12 Mini is pretty much the mini version of the iPhone 12. It’s lighter, smaller and slightly cheaper. You’ll still get some of the important core features that you’ll find in any iPhone 12 device, such as the A14 Bionic Chip, the Dual 12MP wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2 x optical zoom and the 12MP front-facing camera.

The big difference is of course the smaller 5.4 inch Super Retina XDR display and a slightly smaller battery capacity with up to 15 hours of video playback. The iPhone 12 Mini is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage sizes and in Black, White, Blue, Green and (PRODUCT) Red colours.

The below table features 12 and 24-month Telstra plans for the 64GB iPhone 12 Mini. While device payments are locked in for 12 or 24 months, you’ll be able to switch between the postpaid phone plans. Keep in mind that if you want 5G network coverage, you’ll have to sign up to the Medium, Large or Extra Large plans as 5G network access isn’t available on the Small plan. If you choose a larger storage size or switch between postpaid plans, this will change how much you pay for your plan.

Telstra iPhone 12 Mini Prices

Below are Telstra’s monthly handset payment costs for each storage size of the iPhone 12 Mini, on both 12-month and 24-month payment periods. These prices do not include your mobile plan costs.

Phone payment prices for the 64GB iPhone 12 Mini with Telstra:

12 months: $99.91 per month (total cost $1,198.92)

24 months: $49.95 per month (total cost $1,198.80)

Phone payment prices for the 128GB iPhone 12 Mini with Telstra:

12 months: $106.58 per month (total cost $1,278.96)

24 months: $53.29 per month (total cost $1,278.96)

Phone payment prices for the 256GB iPhone 12 Mini with Telstra:

12 months: $120.75 per month (total cost $1,449)

24 months: $60.37 per month (total cost $1,448.88)

Telstra iPhone Pro Max plans

Out of all four of the 5G iPhones, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the most premium of the series. The larger size is the most obvious difference between this and premium iPhone 12 Pro phone; the Max has a 6.7 inch Super Retina XDR display, which is the largest iPhone screen so far, and it also has the highest resolution with 3.5 million pixels. You’ll also get up to 20 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Most of the other specs and features are the same as the 12 Pro such as the A14 Bionic chip, QI wireless charging and the 12MP front facing camera. However, while the triple-rear 12MP camera setup with wide angle, ultra-wide angle and telephoto cameras is the same, you’ll get 5 x optical zoom and a 87% improvement on taking photos in low-light. You’ll have the choice of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage sizes, as well as Gold, Graphite, Silver or Pacific Blue colourways. This is a premium device for serious phone enthusiasts with the big price tag to match.

The following table includes the 12 and 24 month plans for the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro Max from Telstra. Like with the 12 Mini, you’ll be locked in for 12 or 24 months with your device payments: you’re free to switch between the month-to-month postpaid plans, but cancelling altogether requires you to pay off the remainder of your device costs. If you choose to switch plans or choose a larger storage device, this will change how much you pay for your iPhone plan.

Telstra iPhone 12 Pro Max Prices

Phone payment prices for the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro Max with Telstra:

12 months: $154.08 per month (total cost $1,848.96)

24 months: $77.04 per month (total cost $1,848.96)

Phone payment prices for the 256GB iPhone 12 Pro Max with Telstra:

12 months: $168.25 per month (total cost $2,019)

24 months: $84.12 per month (total cost $2,018.88)

Phone payment prices for the 512GB iPhone 12 Pro Max with Telstra:

12 months: $197.41 per month (total cost $2,368.92)

24 months: $98.70 per month (total cost $2,368.80)

Telstra’s 5G Network

Since all four of Apple’s iPhone 12 series devices are 5G compatible, you’ll need a phone plan on a 5G network to access 5G mobile network coverage. Telstra was the first telco in Australia to launch its 5G network, and coverage is more expansive than the networks of Optus and Vodafone.

Telstra states that 5G coverage is available in more than 2,000 sites in 60 towns and cities across Australia, with the telco expecting to cover up to 75% of the population by the end of June 2021. However, access to the network is limited to postpaid phone plans (both SIM-only and plans bundled with a handset), and only included on the Medium, Large and Extra Large plans (access is not included on the Small plan).

Telstra phone plans and inclusions

The following table shows a selection of Telstra SIM-only plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

The Telstra 5G network isn’t the only reason you might want to pick up your new iPhone on a plan from Telstra. The telco has eliminated excess data charges in recent years, meaning that once you’ve used up your included fast-speed data, you’ll be able to continue using your data but at the capped speed of 1.5Mbps. The speed is considered suitable for general web browsing, social media, music streaming and even standard definition video streaming.

Telstra’s plans start at $55 per month (without 5G network access) for 40GB of data, and go up to $115 per month with 180GB of included data. As a limited time offer, Telstra is giving customers who sign up to a phone plan bundled with the $115 Extra Large plan $50 off their monthly plan price for the first year, bringing the price down to $65 per month. This offer is available on 12 and 24-month device payment periods and with the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Terms apply, offer expires November 16, 2020.

All of Telstra’s postpaid plans include unlimited standard national calls and SMS, along with data-free streaming of sports including the AFL and NRL. Plus, you’ll get access to free Telstra Air WiFi hotspots, and data-free streaming of Apple Music (subscription required).

Here’s a quick glance at Telstra’s four postpaid SIM-only plans, each of which can be paired with any new iPhone 12 Mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Plan Price Inclusions Small $55 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 40GB data Medium $65 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 80GB data Large $85 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 120GB data Extra Large $115 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 180GB data

iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro & 12 Pro Max comparison

If you’re still undecided about which of the new iPhones you want to pick up, here are some of the basic specs for the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max:

iPhone 12 Mini iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max Price From $1,199 From $1,349 From $1,699 From $1,849 Screen size 5.4-inch SuperRetina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display Battery MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 15 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 17 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 17 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 20 hours video playback Chipset A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Rear camera Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 4x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 5x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Front camera 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video Operating system iOS 14 iOS 14 iOS 14 iOS 14 Colours Black, White, Blue, Green, (PRODUCT) Red Black, White, Blue, Green, (PRODUCT) Red Gold, Graphite, Silver, Pacific Blue Gold, Graphite, Silver, Pacific Blue

Compare iPhone 12 Plans

