Telstra iPhone SE plans, prices and deals

Apple’s smaller, more affordable iPhone SE has finally arrived here in Australia. If you’re eyeing the cute alternative to the pricier iPhone 11, you’ll be able to pick it up on plans from Telstra beginning Friday, 24 April.

Telstra is stocking the 64GB SE in white and black, and the 128GB SE in black, and will offer payment terms of 24 or 36 months. If you’re looking at Telstra for your new iPhone, here’s all the info on plans and prices.

Telstra iPhone SE plans

Buy from Telstra, and you have the option of paying off your iPhone SE over either 24 or 36 months. No matter which term you pick, you’ll still pay the same for your phone in total, but a longer payment period means smaller monthly repayments.

We’ve listed all the monthly repayments for each model and payment period below, as well as provided full plan details for the iPhone SE on a 24-month Telstra plan.

Telstra iPhone SE 64GB plans and prices

Phone payment prices for the 64GB iPhone SE:

  • 24 months: $31 per month (total cost $744)
  • 36 months: $20.66 per month (total cost $743.76)

The following table includes all Telstra 64GB iPhone SE 24-month phone plans as published on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a range of plans for other devices and from other providers.

Telstra iPhone SE 128GB plans and prices

Phone payment prices for the 128GB iPhone 11:

  • 24 months: $34.54 per month (total cost $828.96)
  • 36 months: $23 per month (total cost $828)

The following table includes all Telstra 128GB iPhone SE 24-month phone plans as published on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a range of plans for other devices and from other providers.

Telstra iPhone SE deals

More iPhone SE plans, prices, and deals

Telstra plan features

Telstra has recently doubled the data on its entry-level $50 plan, and now offers 30GB of high-speed gigabytes each month. In addition to a generous full-speed data allowance, Telstra plans also include unlimited data capped at speeds of 1.5Mbps, so you’ll never need to worry about excess data charges. This unlimited data is fast enough for most standard-definition video streaming and browsing, although you may prefer to watch Netflix or YouTube at faster speeds.

All Telstra plans are month-to-month and SIM-only, so you’ll have the option of switching between them without impacting your iPhone repayments. Plans include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, plus extras such a data-free Telstra Sport and data-free Apple Music streaming. You’ll also get free Telstra Air WiFi hotspot use, as well as access to Fon WiFi when overseas.

Here’s a snapshot of Telstra’s postpaid phone plans to give you an idea of which plan price and inclusions could be the right option for you (these prices do not include device payments).

Plan Price Inclusions
Small $50 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 30GB data
Medium $60 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 60GB data
Large $80 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 100GB data
Extra Large $100 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 150GB data

iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max plans

Want the best of the best when it comes to iPhone? Apple’s flagship iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max range is still available – click below to compare plans and prices.

iPhone 11 Plans

The following table shows a selection of 24-month 64GB Apple iPhone 11 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a wide range of telco providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

iPhone 11 Pro Plans

The following table shows a selection of 24-month 64GB Apple iPhone 11 Pro plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a wide range of telco providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

iPhone 11 Pro Max Plans

The following table shows a selection of 24-month 64GB Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a wide range of telco providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone SE: features at a glance

iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone SE
Price From $1,199 From $1,749 From $749
Screen size 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display 4.7-inch Retina HD display
Battery QI wireless charging, one hour longer life than iPhone XR QI wireless charging, 4 hours longer life than iPhone Xs QI wireless charging, comparable life to iPhone 8
Chipset A13 Bionic Chip with third-generation Neural Engine A13 Bionic Chip with third-generation Neural Engine A13 Bionic Chip with third-generation Neural Engine
Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
Rear camera Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 4x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video Single 12-megapixel wide camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video
Front camera 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 7-megapixel camera with Portrait Mode and 1080p video
Operating system iOS 13 iOS 13 iOS 13
Colours Black, White, Purple, Yellow, Green, (PRODUCT) Red Gold, Space Grey, Silver, Midnight Green Black, White, (PRODUCT) Red

