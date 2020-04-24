Apple’s smaller, more affordable iPhone SE has finally arrived here in Australia. If you’re eyeing the cute alternative to the pricier iPhone 11, you’ll be able to pick it up on plans from Telstra beginning Friday, 24 April.

Telstra is stocking the 64GB SE in white and black, and the 128GB SE in black, and will offer payment terms of 24 or 36 months. If you’re looking at Telstra for your new iPhone, here’s all the info on plans and prices.

Telstra iPhone SE plans

Buy from Telstra, and you have the option of paying off your iPhone SE over either 24 or 36 months. No matter which term you pick, you’ll still pay the same for your phone in total, but a longer payment period means smaller monthly repayments.

We’ve listed all the monthly repayments for each model and payment period below, as well as provided full plan details for the iPhone SE on a 24-month Telstra plan.

Telstra iPhone SE 64GB plans and prices

Phone payment prices for the 64GB iPhone SE:

24 months: $31 per month (total cost $744)

$31 per month (total cost $744) 36 months: $20.66 per month (total cost $743.76)

The following table includes all Telstra 64GB iPhone SE 24-month phone plans

Telstra iPhone SE 128GB plans and prices

Phone payment prices for the 128GB iPhone 11:

24 months: $34.54 per month (total cost $828.96)

$34.54 per month (total cost $828.96) 36 months: $23 per month (total cost $828)

The following table includes all Telstra 128GB iPhone SE 24-month phone plans

More iPhone SE plans, prices, and deals

Telstra plan features

Telstra has recently doubled the data on its entry-level $50 plan, and now offers 30GB of high-speed gigabytes each month. In addition to a generous full-speed data allowance, Telstra plans also include unlimited data capped at speeds of 1.5Mbps, so you’ll never need to worry about excess data charges. This unlimited data is fast enough for most standard-definition video streaming and browsing, although you may prefer to watch Netflix or YouTube at faster speeds.

All Telstra plans are month-to-month and SIM-only, so you’ll have the option of switching between them without impacting your iPhone repayments. Plans include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, plus extras such a data-free Telstra Sport and data-free Apple Music streaming. You’ll also get free Telstra Air WiFi hotspot use, as well as access to Fon WiFi when overseas.

Here’s a snapshot of Telstra’s postpaid phone plans to give you an idea of which plan price and inclusions could be the right option for you (these prices do not include device payments).

Plan Price Inclusions Small $50 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 30GB data Medium $60 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 60GB data Large $80 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 100GB data Extra Large $100 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 150GB data

iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max plans

Want the best of the best when it comes to iPhone? Apple’s flagship iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max range is still available – click below to compare plans and prices.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

