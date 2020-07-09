Telstra has announced extra support for customers in Metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire doing it tough with the increased COVID-19 restrictions, temporarily providing new internet, landline and mobile phone inclusions.

Starting from 14 July, 2020, residential and small business customers in impacted areas will be eligible for additional mobile data and unlimited home broadband, along with unlimited home calls for pensioners.

These offers are exclusive to Melbourne customers during the lockdown period, and should make working from home, isolating at home and communicating with your friends and family much easier. Let’s jump into what Telstra is offering

Unlimited data for home broadband customers

Customers in affected areas with postcodes under Stage 3 Stay At Home restrictions will be eligible for a free upgrade to unlimited home broadband data across all ADSL, NBN and cable services. Unlimited data will be automatically rolled out to customers.

To get this, you’ll need to be signed up on a Telstra internet plan with an ADSL, NBN or cable service type. Although most Telstra NBN plans offer unlimited data already, ADSL plans and the cheapest NBN offering only include tiered data, with NBN 25 plans restricted to 200GB per month. So unlimited data with Telstra could go a long way, considering plans offer add-on entertainment inclusions such as Telstra TV and BINGE streaming.

Bonus data for postpaid and prepaid customers

If you’re a mobile customer (consumer or small business) in the Metropolitan Melbourne or Mitchell Shire lockdown area, you’ll be eligible for extra data. Postpaid customers can get an extra 25GB of data on top of their current monthly data allowance, while prepaid customers can get an extra 10GB data when recharging with a $40 recharge (this is to use between 28-30 days, depending on your plan, and is available from July 14).

Telstra recently shook up its postpaid plan offerings to increase base data, change 5G inclusions and offer bonus BINGE streaming. This extra data will be welcomed by customers big on streaming, as Telstra recently added three months of free BINGE access to all new postpaid plans. To get the extra data on your postpaid plan, you’ll need to apply through the My Telstra app before 31 August and need to be living in Metropolitan Melbourne or Mitchell Shire. You can find Telstra’s postpaid plans in the table below.

If you’re interested in Telstra’s prepaid plans, we’ve included a table below. Keep in mind that the bonus data is available from July 14, and that you’ll need to pay for a $40 recharge to qualify.

Unlimited calls for Telstra pensioners

Telstra is also offering eligible pensioners in affected areas unlimited landline calls to local, national and 13/1300 numbers and to Australian mobiles. Customers will need to be signed to a current Telstra home phone plan to qualify, but unlimited calls will be added to your account automatically and be available through to 31 August 2020.

Landline VoIP connections are available through NBN plans offered through Telstra, or as a stand-alone plan with no broadband access.

