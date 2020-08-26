If you’re looking to get a new smartphone with some serious money shaved off the price tag, Telstra’s Huawei offer is hard to beat.

Telstra has slashed the price of the Huawei P30 Pro, a brilliant smartphone from last year with an excellent array of cameras – offering a massive $648 off when you pair your phone with a SIM-only mobile plan. This is an amazing deal – considering the RRP of the phone is $1,608, and the asking price of the phone outright from Telstra is the same, buying on Telstra’s device payment plan will save you close to $650 over two years.

This offer is available until withdrawn, or while stocks last.

How can I get this offer?

You can get $648 off your Huawei P30 Pro if you stay connected on a Telstra mobile plan for 24 months. The discount itself is applied to your monthly device payments over the 24-month period, meaning the usual $67 per month phone payment is reduced to $40 – saving you $648 in total.

Keep in mind that if you cancel early, you’ll forfeit any remaining discount and will be required to pay the full outstanding balance of your P30 Pro. The minimum cost of this phone is $960, plus one month of your choice of Telstra SIM-only plan.

This is a great deal if you’re looking for a premium Android smartphone, and more than halves the price of your monthly repayments on a 24 month plan. You’ll need to couple your purchase to a Telstra phone plan, which operates on a month-to-month basis, so you can cancel this if you’re not satisfied. Telstra phone plans start at $55 per month.

Should I go with Telstra?

Telstra offers plenty of extras and perks, but plans can be expensive when compared to other providers. Although the above offer is an insanely good price for the P30 Pro, Telstra postpaid phone plans start at $55 per month for the Small plan, and go all the way up to $115 per month for Extra Large. Data inclusions on each of these plans are massive, starting at 40GB on the Small plan, and going all the way up to 180GB on the $115 Extra Large option.

Telstra’s postpaid plans currently come with three months of BINGE access, and on the Medium, Large and Extra Large plans, you’ll get included access to the Telstra 5G network (note that the P30 Pro does not have 5G technology). Plans are all available month-to-month without contracts. If you’d like to compare Telstra to the competition, see the table below.

Should I get the Huawei P30 Pro?

The Huawei P30 Pro is a great smartphone with a brilliant array of cameras. Unlike Huawei’s newer devices, such as the Huawei P40 Pro+, the P30 Pro comes with Google services, which means you’ll get access to the full range of features you should be able to expect from an Android phone.

The Huawei P30 Pro from Telstra is available with 256GB of on board memory, and in two colours – Aurora and Breathing Crystal.

If you’re after a new phone, and don’t mind snapping up a 2019 release for a brilliant price, you should definitely consider this deal!