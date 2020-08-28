If you’ve been after a brand new phone, and would like to get a little extra for your money, then Telstra has a great deal that could earn you a free pair of wireless Apple or Samsung ear buds.

From today until September 6, as part of a Father’s Day deal, several phones purchased through Telstra will get you some great bonus Telstra Plus points, which you can put towards bonuses including in-demand tech accessories. For example, if you buy the Apple iPhone 11 from Telstra, you can pick up 70,000 bonus points, which is enough to get you a new pair of AirPods; likewise, the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G comes with 75,000 bonus points, which is enough for a pair of Galaxy Buds+!

This offer will only be valid until September 6, 2020, so get in quick – you don’t want to miss this opportunity to get what is basically a free accessory!

How can I get this offer?

You can get this offer by buying a select phone on a Telstra 24-month device payment plan, with a Medium, Large or Extra Large Telstra phone plan coupled to the purchase. Below you can find some applicable iPhone and Galaxy S20 plans, which will take you right through to the Telstra website. Here’s a snapshot of what’s on offer:

Buying the iPhone 11 with a Medium or above postpaid plan will get you 70,000 bonus points

Buying the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G with a Medium or above postpaid plan will get you 75,000 bonus points

Buying the Galaxy Z Flip with a Medium or above postpaid plan will get you 75,000 bonus points

Buying the iPhone 11 Pro Max with a Medium or above postpaid plan will get you 70,000 bonus points

Note that bonus points are not compatible with Telstra Plus offers and discounts.

Telstra iPhone 11 Plans

The following table shows Telstra plans for the 64GB iPhone 11

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S20 Plans

The following table shows Telstra plans for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

What does Telstra Plus offer?

Telstra Plus is Telstra’s free-to-join rewards program that allows customers to earn points on their Telstra phone, broadband and entertainment plans, which can then be redeemed for products and experiences.

For every eligible $1 you spend with Telstra, you earn yourself 10 points. You can save these up to then get some decent rewards. There’s a lot you can get with Telstra Plus rewards, and with 75,000 points up your sleeve, you can pick up some great devices and accessories.

On top of some great tech, you can also get discounted movie tickets, access concert pre-sales and get discounts on sports tickets. As for the technology, here’s just some of what’s available to Telstra Plus members:

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: 70,000 Points

Samsung Galaxy Buds+: 75,000 Points

Google Nest Mini: 10,000 Points

Samsung Wireless Charger Stand: 35,000 Points

Sprout Dash Cam: 32,000 Points

RYZE Tello Drone: 49,000 Points

Sprout Dual Wireless Charger: 25,000 Points

Standard deliveries are free, however the pandemic is impacting orders. You can expect your order to arrive within 10 days in metro locations, however it will take longer in regional areas.

Telstra Plus members are also eligible for up to nine months free access to BINGE Standard, in addition to the three-month subscription currently offered with postpaid Telstra plans. Standard Telstra Plus members will receive an extra three months, Silver members get six, and Gold members qualify for a full nine months of free streaming.

Why should I go with Telstra?

On top of offering a great rewards system, there’s plenty of reasons to get on board with Telstra. Although Telstra’s prices might be a little higher, the telco is one of the few providers in the country that offers 5G network access (on all postpaid plans excluding Small).

Postpaid Telstra plans are month-to-month, meaning you can hop off them at any time (and just pay off your handset), and come with some great data inclusions, ranging from $55 per month for 40GB all the way up to $115 per month for 180GB.

All postpaid Telstra plans include three months of BINGE standard access, and customers on Medium, Large or Extra Large phone plans can also currently get 50% more Telstra Points (offer available until withdrawn).

If you’d like to compare Telstra’s postpaid offerings to the competition, we’ve compiled a range of plans in the table below.