Telstra is offering a massive $200 off selected popular phones on 12 and 24-month plans, including the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Note 20 range and the 5G-ready OPPO Find X2 Pro.

For a limited time, picking up any of the following phones through Telstra will get you a welcome credit of $200, provided that you stay on a Telstra plan over the course of the device payment:

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G (out of stock)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (out of stock)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G (out of stock)

OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G

This $200 discount comes in the form of an account credit, which is applied on each bill. This $200 is split up over your repayment period, be it over 12 or 24 months, provided you stay signed up on a Telstra phone plan for the duration of your payments. Terms apply.

You’ll notice that most of the applicable devices are 5G-capable. This deal is likely a way to transition users to Telstra’s 5G network, with the new network now accessible on all postpaid plans except the Small plan. We’ve got the highlights of the deals in the table below, so don’t miss out! This deal is ending on November 26.

Several of these phones are out of stock at the moment, but Telstra will likely have them back on its site once they arrive back in stores.

Telstra is also currently offering a $50 monthly credit on its Extra Large mobile plan for your first 12 months, saving you $600 in your first year. This plan can be paired with any of the above phones, and includes 180GB of data for $65 per month ($115 per month after 12 months).

How can I get these deals?

You can get these deals at the checkout, if you sign up for a 12-month or 24-month payment plan. We’ve divided the deals into three categories below: the S20 and Note 20 deals and the other applicable phone deals. Scroll down to phone the plan that’s right for you. The plans listed below are of the smallest storage capacity variants available, on 24 month plans.

Also on offer: The OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G

If you’re interested in this deal, but don’t want to get a Samsung, the credit also applies to the Find X2 Pro 5G from OPPO. You can find plans in the table below, although keep in mind the 5G functionality will only work on Medium and above plans.

Should I go with Telstra?

On top of deals like this, Telstra customers can enjoy access to its 5G network on all postpaid plans except the Small. Right now, customers on the Medium, Large and Extra large postpaid plans get an additional 50% more Telstra Plus points to spend on Telstra’s rewards program, where you can pick up all kinds of gadgets and accessories. Additionally, Telstra plans include data-free Apple Music streaming (subscription required), data-free sports streaming and free access to Telstra Air Wi-Fi.

