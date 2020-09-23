If you’ve been looking to buy a 5G Samsung phone, then Telstra has a great deal for you. With two Samsung Galaxy S20 devices on sale, this might be an offer too good to miss, especially if you’re after a 5G-compatible phone.

Telstra is offering up to $240 off the device price of the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S20 5G and 128GB Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G, with this offer expiring on September 28, 2020. If you’re looking for your next handset, you might want to get in quick with several models already out of stock.

How can I get this offer?

To access these savings, you’ll need to sign up on the Medium postpaid plan bundled with either the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S20 50 or 128GB Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G on a 24-month plan. The discount is in the form of a $10 credit each month over the 24-month payment period, with credit applied on the second bill and onwards, terms apply. The minimum costs for these handsets are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

$62.45/mth Samsung Galaxy S20 5G + $65/mth Medium plan – $10 monthly credit = minimum cost $2,769 over 24 months

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

$68.70/mth Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G + $65/mth Medium plan – $240 credit = minimum cost $2,619 over 24 months

Should I pick up the S20 5G or the S20+ 5G?

Both of these phones are brilliant additions to Samsung’s lineup of handsets as part of the Galaxy S20 series. The S20 5G is the base model in this range, comparable to Apple’s iPhone 11, which is pretty much ideal for casual consumers after a high-end phone, whereas the S20+ 5G is a slightly more tuned-up version of the phone. Both phones may have 5G, but there are some differences between them.

The S20 5G has five cameras in total — three on the back (12MP wide, 64MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide), and two on the front (10MP wide). It has a 6.2 inch display with an 89.5% screen-to-body ratio, a Mongoose M5 processor inbuilt with a Mali-G77 MP11 GPU, and a 4,000mAh battery.

The S20+ 5G on the other hand is a more powerful version of the S20 5G. It’s noticeably bigger at 6.7 inches, with a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio, with the same processor and GPU as the S20 5G. The cameras are also the same as the base model, although there is an additional 0.3MP depth camera on the back. The battery is also noticeably bigger at 4,500mAh. It’s available in Cosmic Grey and Cosmic Black (out of stock) from Telstra.

Both of these phones are 5G capable, which might be a drawcard considering the constantly expanding 5G networks and improved technologies. Telstra has been leading the way with the roll out of its 5G network, and on Medium, Large and Extra Large phone plans, you can access the 5G network at no additional cost.

If you’d like to see how these phones compare on phone plans from other telcos, see the table below.

S20 5G

S20 Plus 5G

Should I go with Telstra?

Telstra is Australia’s biggest telco, and with that title it certainly has a lot to offer. Telstra has the most expansive 5G network of the big three telcos, making it a great choice if you want a super-fast mobile speed.

On top of this, postpaid plans with Telstra are month-to-month, meaning you can switch plans at any time without any cancellation fees — although for this discount, you need to stay on the plan for the full 24 month payment period. Telstra also offers some great data inclusions, ranging from $55 for 40GB per month all the way up to $115 for 180GB per month. Plus, you won’t be charged excess data fees as you can continue using your data once you’ve gone over your inclusions, but at the capped speed of 1.5Mbps.

All postpaid plans from Telstra come with three months of standard BINGE video streaming access, and right now, customers on Medium, Large and Extra Large phone plans earn 50% more Telstra points as part of your Telstra Plus Rewards membership. Buying a 5G device will also get you 10,000 additional points.

