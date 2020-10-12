Advertisement

If you’ve been looking for a new Samsung phone, or if you’ve been after a 5G-capable device, Telstra has a way to save you some money on a 12 or 24-month plan.

Telstra is offering four of the Samsung S20 range of phones on special, offering credits of up to $360 coupled to the handset. These phones were all released in 2020, including the newly-launched Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. If you’re keen to save a bundle on one of 2020’s flagship smartphones, Telstra’s latest offer could be perfect for you.

These deals are available to new and current customers from now through to October 26, 2020.

How can I get these deals?

You can get these phones up until October 26 on either a 12-month or a 24-month Telstra handset payment plan, combined with an eligible Telstra mobile plan. The credit will be applied in installments each month over the payment term, although if you leave the plan, credits won’t apply to any unpaid device balance.

You’ll also need to sign up on a Medium or above month-to-month postpaid plan with Telstra for the chosen period of 12 or 24 months to qualify for a monthly handset credit. The following phones are eligible:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB – $240 credit

$240 credit Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB – $240 credit

$240 credit Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB – $360 credit

$360 credit Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G128GB – $360 credit

The deals are as follows with minimum total and monthly costs included, along with a table from our database that will link you to the Telstra checkout:

S20 5G

S20 FE 5G

S20 Plus 5G

S20 Ultra 5G Samsung Galaxy S20 5G plans with Telstra The following table shows selected published 24 month Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Telstra plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G plans with Telstra The following table shows selected published 24 month Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Telstra plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G plans with Telstra The following table shows selected published 24 month Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Telstra plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G plans with Telstra The following table shows selected published 24 month Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Telstra plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Detailed information on the plans are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB

12 months: $140.75/mth, minimum cost $1,689: $1,149 $909 handset + $65/mth Medium plan over a 12 month period

$909 handset + $65/mth Medium plan over a 12 month period 24 months: $102.87/mth, minimum cost $2,469: $1,149 $909 handset + $65/mth Medium plan over a 24 month period

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB

12 months: $169.91/mth, minimum cost $2,039: $1,499 $1,259 handset + $65/mth Medium plan over a 12 month period

$1,259 handset + $65/mth Medium plan over a 12 month period 24 months: $117.45/mth, minimum cost $2,819: $1,499 $1,259 handset + $65/mth Medium plan over a 24 month period

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB

12 months: $172.41/mth, minimum cost $2,069: $1,649 $1,289 handset + $65/mth Medium plan over a 12 month period

$1,289 handset + $65/mth Medium plan over a 12 month period 24 months: $118.70/mth, minimum cost $2,849: $1,649 $1,289 handset + $65/mth Medium plan over a 24 month period

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB

12 months: $201.58 minimum cost $2,419: $1,999 $1,639 handset + $65/mth Medium plan over a 12 month period

$1,639 handset + $65/mth Medium plan over a 12 month period 24 months: $133.29/mth, minimum cost $3,199: $1,999 $1,639 handset + $65/mth Medium plan over a 24 month period

Should I go with Telstra?

This Galaxy S20 deal is definitely one of the cheapest ways you can get a 5G connection at the moment in Australia. Not many providers currently offer 5G, with Telstra, Optus and Vodafone being some of the very few, simply because they own and operate the networks. Telstra offers free 5G access to all Medium, Large and Extra Large postpaid plan users.

5G access aside, there’s plenty of reasons to sign up with Telstra. Telstra’s postpaid plans offer unlimited talk and text, and are month-to-month. Though this plan calls for a 12 or 24-month commitment, you could leave your postpaid plan anytime on a Telstra plan. Telstra’s postpaid prices start at $55 per month for 40GB data and go all the way up to $115 per month for 180GB. You won’t be charged excess data fees for going over your monthly data, and have use of additional unlimited slower data, just capped at 1.5Mbps speeds.

Every postpaid Telstra plan also comes with three months of standard BINGE video streaming access, and for a limited time, Medium, Large and Extra Large plan customers will get 50% extra Telstra Plus points to spend on Telstra’s rewards program, where you can pick up phones, accessories and more. Telstra additionally offers data-free sports streaming, data-free Apple music streaming, and free access to Telstra Air Wi-Fi.

If you'd like to compare Telstra to the competition