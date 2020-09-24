Telstra Samsung Galaxy S20 FE plans & prices

The Galaxy S20 FE is the affordable baby brother of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S20 series, and it’s now available to pre-order in Australia. You can pick up the S20 FE from Samsung directly, or on an installment plan from selected telcos, with the device arriving in stores on October 9.

Telstra has confirmed it will offer the 5G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE, and pre-orders from the telco are now live. If you’re looking to Telstra for your fan edition S20, here’s the plans, prices and deals you need to know.

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Plans

Telstra customers can pick up the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with 5G connectivity on either a 12-month or 24-month payment term. Both terms come to a total cost of $1,148.88, but your monthly payments will be larger if you opt for a shorter 12-month plan.

All pre-orders come with a free set of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, valued at $319. Telstra is also offering customers who pre-order the S20 FE 5G on Medium, Large or Extra Large plans a $100 bill credit, which will be applied by your second bill. This offer is available now through to October 8, 2020.

You can pair your S20 FE 5G with any of Telstra’s four postpaid SIM-only plans, all of which are offered on a month-to-month basis. Telstra’s device costs for the new FE 5G are listed below.

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G plans and prices

Phone payment prices for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (5G):

12 months: $95.75 per month (total cost $1,148.88, plus your chosen plan costs)

$95.75 per month (total cost $1,148.88, plus your chosen plan costs) 24 months: $47.87 per month (total cost $1,148.88, plus your chosen plan costs)

The following table includes a selection of Telstra SIM-only postpaid plans as published on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a range of plans for other devices and from other providers. These do not include prices for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs and features

4G & 5G versions available

6.5 inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display

120Hz refresh rate

Triple-rear camera setup (Ultra-wide 12MP + Wide-angle 12MP + Telephoto 8MP)

32MP front-facing Selfie camera

Exynos 990 Octacore processor (4G version only)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor (5G version only)

6GB of RAM

128GB internal storage + expandable Micro SD memory up to 1TB

4,500mAh battery

Includes Android 10

Available in Cloud White, Cloud Red, Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint and Cloud Lavender colours

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (4G) is priced at $999 outright

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (5G) is priced at $1,149 outright

Telstra plan prices and features

Telstra’s postpaid plans begin at $55 per month for 40GB of data, with 80GB, 120GB, and extra-large 180GB options available. All plans include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, plus no excess data charges for domestic use. If you exceed your included high-speed data allowance, you’ll have access to unlimited data capped at speeds of 1.5Mbps, suitable for standard definition streaming and general web and social media use.

All plans are contract-free, so you’re able to switch between them without impacting your phone repayments. However, if you do want to cancel your Telstra service completely, you’ll need to pay out any remaining balance on your Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

Plans also include three months of free BINGE streaming, plus data-free sport and data-free Apple Music (subscription required). Customers can also earn up to 10,000 bonus Telstra Plus rewards points when buying a 5G device on a Telstra plan.

Access to Telstra’s new 5G network is also included free on Medium, Large and Extra Large plans, but isn’t available on the Small option. If you want to make the most of the S20 FE’s 5G capability – and you’re in an area with Telstra 5G coverage – you may prefer to skip the Small plan, and instead sign up to a Medium or higher option.