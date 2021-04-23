Advertisement

After one of Samsung’s 2021 flagship phones? For a limited time, you can get up to $300 off phones from the Samsung Galaxy S21 series with a Telstra plan.

This discount is coupled to Telstra’s Upfront plans, and applied to your bill each month over the duration of your payment period. This flash sale ends on April 26.

How do I get up to $300 off S21 phones?

You can get up to $300 on an S21 series phone by signing up for a payment plan with Telstra. This includes all storage models of the S21, the S21+ and the S21 Ultra. The discount is applied in the form of a credit on your monthly bill, over the course of your payment plan of either 12, or 24 months.

You’ll also need to sign up for a Telstra Upfront postpaid plan: if you leave this plan before your device is paid off, you’ll need to pay out the rest of the phone cost entirely without any additional discounts. Here’s what you’ll pay on each phone over 24 months:

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB: $200 off. $43.66/mth over 24 months. Minimum cost $1,047.84 + your selected Telstra Upfront plan

$200 off. $43.66/mth over 24 months. Minimum cost $1,047.84 + your selected Telstra Upfront plan Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 128GB: $250 off. $53.58/mth over 24 months. Minimum cost $1,285.92 + your selected Telstra Upfront plan

$250 off. $53.58/mth over 24 months. Minimum cost $1,285.92 + your selected Telstra Upfront plan Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB: $300 off. $64.50/mth over 24 months. Minimum cost $1,548 + your selected Telstra Upfront plan

You can also score $300 off each phone if you buy outright at full price from Telstra, and pair your S21 with any Upfront mobile plan.

If you’re interested in any of these phones, you can find them in the table below. Also consider picking up one of these devices on Telstra’s Extra Large Upfront plan, which is currently available with a $50 per month discount over 12 months (offer ends June 1). This deal gets you 180GB of fast data for just $65 per month for your first year, saving you $600 over 12 months.

Should I get a Telstra plan?

Telstra is the largest telco in Australia, operating its own 3G and 4G networks, building out a 5G network, and offering a range of postpaid and prepaid plans. Telstra also offers handsets on plans, and deals like what’s above from time to time.

Telstra’s Upfront postpaid plans offer 5G access (except for the Small plan), and are paid in advance each month with AutoPay. Customers can also enjoy unlimited data on all postpaid plans, with the speed capped at 1.5Mbps after passing your monthly full-speed data allowance. Customers can also share their fast data with up to 10 eligible services on the same account. Telstra postpaid customers also get data-free Apple Music streaming (subscription required).

