The just-launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 5G are two of 2021’s more high-end devices, packing in premium specs and features alongside Samsung’s folding screen technology. If you’re considering picking up either handset, Telstra has announced an exclusive offer that nabs customers more than $1,000 of extra value with every phone.

Pre-order either device on an eligible Telstra plan, and the telco will throw in a free Samsung 43-inch, 4K smart TV with purchase. That’s a $949 bonus TV when you pre-order by September 10, and redeem the offer by October 15. This deal is exclusive to Telstra, so you won’t score the same free TV if you decide to buy a Z series phone through Optus, Vodafone or Woolworths Mobile.

In addition to a free television, Telstra is also gifting pre-order customers with a bonus Telstra TV box and a Gold Telstra Plus membership, which offers benefits such as discounted sports and movie tickets and half-price movies via Telstra TV.

How to get a free Samsung TV from Telstra

To claim your free Samsung TV, you’ll need to pre-order either the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G between now and 11.59PM AEST on September 9, 2021. You can pick up either device on any of Telstra’s handset payment options, including over 12 or 24 months or outright, but you must pair your phone with a Medium, Large or Extra Large Telstra Upfront mobile plan at the check-out.

In addition to Medium, Large and Extra Large, Telstra also offers a Small Upfront plan, but this option is currently ineligible for the Samsung TV deal (and Small plans don’t include Telstra 5G network access). While Telstra’s Medium plan is priced at $65 per month, it does include unlimited standard national talk and text, unlimited data capped at speeds of 1.5Mbps, and 80GB of full-speed data on Telstra’s 4G and 5G network.

Once your pre-order is complete, you’ll receive details on how to redeem your free TV. You’ll need to provide proof of your Telstra purchase, as well as your phone’s IMEI number (available on the back of your device, or by dialling *#06# on your keypad) to claim your bonus gift.

You have until October 15, 2021 to redeem your TV, with a limit of one TV per device purchased and five TVs overall per customer. So if you’re pre-ordering six Samsung Galaxy Z series phones from Telstra, you’re only able to claim five Samsung smart TVs.

The TV on offer is the 2021 Samsung 43” AU8000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV, valued at $949. This television offers smart connectivity with your Samsung phone, as well as other compatible devices including Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. You’ll be able to stream from a huge range of apps, including Netflix, YouTube, Foxtel and Disney+, as well as wirelessly mirror your phone’s screen and audio when connected.

Bonus offer: free Gold Telstra Plus membership and Telstra TV

Telstra is also giving customers a free Telstra TV and instant Gold Tier membership with the new Galaxy phones, provided you pre-order by 9 September and join the Telstra Plus rewards program.

Sign up for Telstra Plus with your Galaxy Z Flip 3 or Z Fold 3 purchase, and you’ll be immediately upgraded to the Gold Tier — usually reserved for customers who spend $3,000 per year or more at Telstra. This membership gives you access to 50% off Telstra TV Box Office entertainment, plus discounted and pre-sale movie, sports and event tickets and a free Telstra TV set top device.

Gold membership also entitles you to VIP customer service through the MyTelstra app. Telstra can provide personalised help with accounts, home tech and more, although this option is only available via the app and not through phone service or retail stores.